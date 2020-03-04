Watch Jenny McCarthy Learn That She and Banana Have History Before ‘The Masked Singer’ In This Exclusive Clip

A preview of Wednesday evening’s episode of The Masked Singer presentations a brand new twist at the vintage clues. This week, every final singer in Group B will give a pass judgement on a friendship bracelet that would disclose one thing essential about their previous.

In Newsweek’s unique clip, Banana is proven giving their bracelet to pass judgement on Jenny McCarthy, who he it appears has a historical past with. Banana clarified he by no means dated McCarthy, however did spend a while along with her as pals.

The bracelet reads “nineties love.” While this might be an immediate connection with when Banana were given to understand McCarthy, it would additionally characterize when the fame’s occupation took off. The complete which means is unknown.

The Masked Singer is a contest truth display that calls for already-famous actors, singers, athletes and extra to hide their identification and turn out their vocal skills. Each week, one singer is distributed house. Banana is one in all 4 final contestants in Group B.

Banana defined slightly when McCarthy used to be given the bracelet. “I’m just gonna say we had a little chance to hang as friends,” Banana mentioned. “We had a great time and I love you. You’re an awesome person.”

The final Masked Singer contestants of Group B will take the degree for the overall time as a gaggle. Only 3 will stay through the tip of the episode. Next week, Group C will likely be offered.

Taco surprised audience and judges with their vocals on “The Masked Singer.”

Michael Becker/Fox

Before Wednesday’s episode, the 4 final contestants are Kitty, Banana, Taco and Frog. Whichever 3 are protected will input the “Super Nine” with Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle.

Another clip shared through The Wrap presentations Kitty giving her bracelet to pass judgement on Robin Thicke. On it, the phrase “Fireworks” is observed. This clued Thicke into a brand new bet: that Kitty might be Katy Perry.

There are dozens of fan theories surrounding the identities of Banana, Kitty and the remainder contestants. One main principle for Banana appears to be Bret Michaels. The Poison singer has been named through a handful of Twitter customers. Other guesses come with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy.

Kitty does not have as many agreed-upon theories but. Lots of Twitter customers have discussed Emma Watson as a imaginable famous person, together with different guesses like Sarah Hyland, Kiera Knightly and Elizabeth Gilles.

In previous seasons, web theories had been proper. They’ve guessed no longer simplest the winners’ identities however maximum different contestants all the way through Season 1 and 2.

The Masked Singer airs on FOX every Wednesday at eight p.m. ET.