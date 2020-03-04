Virginia’s Governor signs law banning conversion therapy for minors





Virginia is outlawing the discredited follow of conversion therapy for LGBTQ youngsters.

Conversion therapy is a tradition used to check out to modify sexual orientation or gender identification. Gov. Ralph Northam stated Tuesday he had signed into law that bans authorized therapists and counselors from subjecting minors to the follow. The law handed the Virginia General Assembly previous this 12 months.

Northam, a pediatric neurologist, stated he used to be proud to signal the invoice into law.

“No one should be made to feel they are not okay the way they are—especially not a child,” Northam stated.

The American Psychological Association has stated conversion therapy isn’t based totally in science and is damaging to psychological well being. Many individuals who had been thru it say it deepened emotions of melancholy and higher ideas of suicide.

The Virginia law will move into impact July 1.

