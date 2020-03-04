



THE US military has introduced its first airstrike towards the Taliban simply days after signing a peace deal with the militant crew on Saturday.

According to an army spokesman, the airstrike was once introduced on Wednesday in reaction to Taliban combatants attacking Afghan forces in Helmand Province.

The airstrike towards the Taliban is the American army’s first in 11 days after Saturday’s peace deal aimed to carry an finish to years of battle.

Military Spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a tweet that the strike towards combatants in Nahr-e-Saraj was once “defensive”, and in retaliation to more than one Taliban attacks on Afghan executive forces.

He added that Taliban forces had attacked Afghan troops on 43 events in Helmand province, and known as on the Taliban to prevent the assaults and uphold the peace deal.

According to the Afghan Defense Ministry, a Taliban assault on a checkpoint in northern Kunduz province noticed seven of its squaddies die whilst ten Taliban combatants had been killed in the shoot-out.

The Taliban have no longer but claimed duty for the assaults.

The information comes simply days after the US and the Taliban signed a ancient peace settlement on February 29.

And on Tuesday, President Donald Trump claimed he had a “very good talk” about peace efforts with the gang’s chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

This made him the first US president to ever talk immediately to the gang, after 19 years of combating in Afghanistan and 1000’s of US casualties.

Under the peace settlement, the US will start taking flight 1000’s of troops in change for the Taliban promising to prevent the use of Afghanistan as a launchpad for terrorist assaults.

If the Taliban meet their commitments, all 13,000 US troops would depart in 14 months.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned the US is “realistic” concerning the peace deal, however is “seizing the best opportunity for peace in a generation”.

But each the airstrikes and a dispute over a prisoner change has raised doubts over the settlement.

The deal, reached in Qatar, mentioned the US will “work with all relevant sides on a plan to expeditiously release” prisoners, prior to including it’s going to occur by means of the beginning of “intra-Afghan talks” on March 10.

But simply 24 hours after signing the settlement, the Afghan executive published it had no plans to unencumber 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

This immediately contradicted Trump’s peace deal which might have noticed the discharge of 1000’s of combatants.

