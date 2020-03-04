Tulsi Gabbard and Meghan McCain Defend Chris Matthews After His Resignation from MSNBC

In the wake of Chris Matthews’ retirement from broadcasting after a chain of remarks deemed offensive, each Hawaii Senator Tulsi Gabbard and co-host Meghan McCain of ABC’s morning program The View got here to Matthews’ protection Tuesday.

Criticism were leveled towards Matthews for his comparability of Bernie Sanders’ overwhelming victory in February’s Nevada caucus to the Nazi invasion of France all the way through World War II.

Observers also referred to as for Matthews’ resignation after a February interview with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, wherein he implied he didn’t imagine a lady who accused former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg of constructing sexist remarks.

Matthews hosted the MSNBC program Hardball for 20 years prior to rapidly pronouncing his retirement on air Monday night time.

“Let me start with my headline tonight,” Matthews mentioned at the start of his ultimate broadcast, “I’m retiring. This is the last Hardball on MSNBC and obviously this isn’t for lack of interest in politics. As you can tell, I’ve loved every minute of my 20 years as host of Hardball.”

Matthews then addressed the explanations at the back of his retirement. “A lot of it has to with how we talk to each other, compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men—including me—might have once incorrectly thought were okay were never okay,” Matthews mentioned. “Not then and certainly not today, and for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.”

Gabbard, a Democratic presidential candidate, wrote Tuesday that Matthews used to be “never condescending” to her.

“I’m very sorry to hear of your resignation,” Gabbard tweeted. “Unfortunately you were 1 of the last—if not THE last—liberals on TV willing to criticize the neocon pro-war agenda. You always treated me w/respect & were never condescending. With aloha, sincerely wishing you the best.”

— Tulsi Gabbard ðº (@TulsiGabbard) March 3, 2020

Newsweek reached out to Gabbard for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Democratic presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard defended former MSNBC host Chris Matthews Tuesday after his abrupt retirement from broadcasting.

Conservative McCain, the daughter of overdue Arizona Senator John McCain, instructed her target market that Matthews’ display used to be “one of the few things she could still watch on MSNBC.”

“He’s a lion of cable news,” McCain mentioned. “I grew up watching him. I used to love his Hardball college tours. He’s an incredible political broadcaster.”

“I love him, and it was one of the few things I could still watch on MSNBC, and to reduce his entire career to this segment yesterday made me really sad because I thought he deserved a better send-off than that, and I thought I might be raked over the coals for saying that today,” McCain endured.

“That doesn’t mean his behavior should be absolved or he should not apologize and his feet not be held to the fire,” McCain added.

“We never heard those comments from Walter Cronkite,” mentioned co-host of The View, Joy Behar.

Before starting his tv occupation, Matthews served as a speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter. He used to be additionally the Washington Bureau Chief for the San Francisco Examiner.