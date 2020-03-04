Trump Campaign’s Super Tuesday Exit Poll Asks Voters To Identify As ‘American’ Or ‘Socialist’

President Donald Trump speaks to the clicking as he departs from the White House on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump’s authentic marketing campaign Twitter account launched a Super Tuesday go out ballot that requested citizens to spot as “American” or “Socialist.”

The first query within the “Official Trump 2020 Super Tuesday Exit Poll” requested citizens, “Which do you identify as?,” and gave the ones two choices to choose between.

The 29 query go out ballot was once posted via the Team Trump account, which lists itself as “the official Twitter for the Trump Campaign,” at 6 p.m. on Super Tuesday.

BREAKING: We simply introduced our Official Trump 2020 #SuperTuesday Exit Poll – the ONLY correct go out ballot in the market!

We need to know what REAL Americans are pondering.

Take our ballot NOW â¬https://t.co/trTRqIB9Vi

— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 3, 2020

The go out ballot is going on to invite citizens how a lot they approve of “President Trump,” “Crazy Bernie Sanders,” “Quid Pro Joe Biden,” “Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren,” and “Mini Mike Bloomberg.” Another query asks citizens in the event that they voted for “Crooked Hillary” within the 2016 election. The final query asks: “Who will you vote for in November?” The choices citizens may make a choice from have been “President Trump” or “A Big Government Socialist.”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump marketing campaign with questions in regards to the composition of the ballot and what the consequences have been, however has no longer but heard again.

Super Tuesday resulted within the nearly unopposed incumbent president simply successful the 12 states that held Republican primaries.

The Democratic primaries noticed former Vice President Joe Biden win 9 of the 14 states that participated. Biden over-performed in nearly the entire primaries, specifically in Texas and California, the most important contests of the evening with 228 and 415 delegates up for grabs, respectively.

Biden received Texas and even supposing he misplaced in California, he gained 22.four % of the vote, in keeping with the most recent effects from USA Today. Results are nonetheless coming in from each states and it’s going to take a while earlier than the applicants know precisely what number of delegates they received on Super Tuesday.

Sanders received 4 states, with Maine effects nonetheless too as regards to name. As of newsletter, Biden led with 33.6 % of the vote to Sanders’ 32.nine % with 74 % of precincts reporting in keeping with the New York Times. Maine has 24 delegates for grabs.

Sanders wanted a large win in California with a purpose to deal with a delegate lead over Biden, however votes for Warren may have contributed to Sanders no longer getting extra votes within the two largest contests of the evening.

In Texas, Warren gained over 226,000 votes and stands at 11 % within the state. California performed out in a similar way. Warren gained over 334,000, which interprets to 12.1 % of the vote. In each states, she is beneath the 15 % threshold required to obtain delegates.