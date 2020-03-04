The Mike Bloomberg Story Covered 100 Days, 500 Million Dollars, and American Samoa

Thought workout: What would you do with $500 million and alternate?

If you’re useless and beautiful certain your children won’t ever make you proud, it’s essential have a whole mini-quad’s price of structures named after you at a college filled with scholars who aren’t silver spoon fuck-ups. If you’re a proponent of reproductive and girls’s well being, it’s essential give that cash to Planned Parenthood and virtually equivalent the volume the group will get from the government once a year. If you’re sporty, you can find any other billionaire and the 2 of it’s essential cross halfsies on purchasing the Jacksonville Jaguars. You may more than likely throw a pair Coachellas and purchase everyone who attends a large floppy hat. A pleasing hat, with a stretchy liner throughout the brim.

Or, in the event you’re former New York City Mayor and billionaire to an astonishing stage Michael Bloomberg, who’s stated he desires to offer away all of his $60-billion-plus fortune earlier than he dies, it’s essential burn $500 million on an arrogance presidential run, and it’s essential seem depressing for each 2d of it.