Struggling airline Flybe ‘set to collapse within hours’

Airline Flybe is about to collapse within hours, hanging 2,000 jobs in danger after a bid for contemporary monetary improve failed, the BBC has discovered.

The suffering service narrowly have shyed away from going bust in January.

Exeter-based Flybe mentioned the affect of the coronavirus outbreak on call for for air shuttle used to be partially to blame.

Its ultimate airborne flights are anticipated to contact down at airports throughout the United Kingdom overdue on Wednesday night time.

This breaking information tale is being up to date and extra main points might be revealed in a while. Please refresh the web page for the fullest model.

