Sanders Never Courted My Endorsement

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has had many productive conversations with Sen. Bernie Sanders right through their shared years in Congress. But when it got here to in search of the influential South Carolina endorsement, the Vermont senator didn’t make a concerted effort.

“No, not really,” Clyburn informed The Daily Beast in an interview when requested if Sanders or his marketing campaign group of workers did anything else particular to courtroom him forward of the influential Feb. 29 number one.

“I had a lot of conversations with almost every one of the candidates,” he stated, referencing just about two dozen applicants, together with Sanders, who attended his “World Famous Fish Fry” in Columbia in June.

But Clyburn said the outreach didn’t move a lot past that.

“I don’t need to be courted,” he stated.

The congressman wields super affect in South Carolina, the primary of the 4 early vote casting states with a big African American inhabitants. Elected within the early 1990s, he’s been an impressive drive in southern politics for many years, with Democrats within the state widely acknowledging that his backing is among the maximum coveted election will get.

Clyburn formally threw his weight in the back of Biden simply ahead of number one day, giving the previous vp a miles wanted spice up after disappointing finishes within the first few contests. Exit polls performed by way of Edison Research discovered that 61 p.c of Democratic citizens stated his endorsement used to be the most important issue of their vote casting selection.

Sanders’ marketing campaign had tried to achieve floor in South Carolina after being burnt up by way of Hillary Clinton there in 2016. But after completing 2d position and 28 issues in the back of Biden, Sanders criticized “establishment” politics that he stated have been adverse to his marketing campaign.

“Now in case you haven’t noticed the political and economic establishment of this country. They’re getting very nervous about our campaign,” Sanders stated at a rally in Virginia following the South Carolina number one. One of Sanders’ most sensible surrogates, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, added on Monday that “South Carolina is not representative of the United States.”

“I find it very interesting that someone is referring to African American voters in South Carolina as the establishment,” Clyburn stated. “I don’t understand how that vote can be dismissed.”