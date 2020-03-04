Sanders Calls Last Democratic Debate a ‘Food Fight,’ ‘Insulting to the American People’

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders referred to the February Democratic debate in South Carolina as a “food fight” at a post-Super Tuesday information convention Wednesday in Burlington, Vermont.

Sanders’ remarks got here as the Democratic box of applicants for president grew smaller with high-profile applicants like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg leaving the race and endorsing Sanders’ political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Billionaire Tom Steyer additionally suspended his marketing campaign however did so with out instantly endorsing every other candidate.

Biden both gained or is projected to win 10 of the 14 elections held through states that participated in Super Tuesday primaries. Sanders gained his house state of Vermont and is projected to win Colorado, Utah and California, in accordance to polling knowledge from The New York Times.

Sanders informed newshounds he hopes to focal point on essential problems as the Democratic race heads towards the nomination of a presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in July 2020.

“As we come into the last several months of this campaign,” Sanders mentioned, “what I hope very much is that we can focus is an issue-oriented campaign which deals with the concerns of the American people.”

“As some of you may recall, the last debate that took place really was, I think, insulting to the American people,” Sanders persisted. “It was a food fight. It was about who could yell the loudest. That’s not what the American people want. They want a serious debate on serious issues.”

Newsweek reached out to the Sanders marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders pauses all over a information briefing at his marketing campaign administrative center Wednesday in Burlington, Vermont.

Alex Wong/Getty

South Carolina’s Democratic debate used to be notable for the applicants talking longer than their allocated time, incessantly speaking over the moderators.

Biden discussed the chaotic state of the discussions all over the debate, quipping that the most effective means to make a level used to be to “jump in and speak twice as long as you should.”

Biden claimed victory in South Carolina’s number one, taking 48.four p.c of the in style vote. His strengthen from the black neighborhood got here into play in the election, as did a well-timed endorsement through South Carolina Representative James Clyburn. Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American Democrat in the House of Representatives.

“I know Joe,” Clyburn mentioned as he introduced his endorsement of Biden in February. “We know Joe. But most importantly, Joe knows us.”

While Sanders espouses extra innovative concepts than Biden, together with Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, Biden’s average perspectives is also attracting extra Democrats to his marketing campaign.

“I ain’t a socialist,” Biden mentioned in February. “I ain’t a plutocrat. I’m a Democrat. And I’m proud of it.”

Six Democratic primaries are anticipated to be hung on Tuesday in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

Phoenix, Arizona is scheduled to be the house of the subsequent Democratic debate in March.