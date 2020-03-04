North Carolina Man Last Seen Waiting for a Ride Before Tornado Ripped Through Tennessee Is Reported Missing

A North Carolina guy who used to be remaining noticed ready for a experience ahead of a twister ripped throughout the Tennessee the town he used to be in has been reported lacking.

Benjamin Charles Fitch, 27, used to be remaining noticed strolling in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee an hour ahead of a twister hit on Tuesday, the Mt. Juliet Police Department stated in a information free up.

He have been stopped through a police officer on the time. He advised the officer that he used to be ready for a experience again to North Carolina.

Mt. Juliet Police added that Fitch’s experience had arrived to select him up, however could not in finding him—and that his circle of relatives is worried for his well-being.

“Overnight, we received a report that Benjamin Charles Fitch, of NC, could not be located or heard from,” the police division stated.

“He used to be strolling in Mt. Juliet 1 hour previous to the twister, stopped through an officer, and he advised the officer he used to be ready on a experience again to NC.

“Benjamin’s experience arrived in Mt. Juliet to select him up, however he used to be no longer situated. He does no longer personal a mobile phone, and his members of the family are thinking about his well-being.”

Fitch is described as five feet 11 ins, weighing 150 kilos, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The police division stated 3 folks—an aged couple and a safety employee—had died in Mt. Juliet after the twister ripped throughout the house.

James Eaton, 84, and Donna Eaton, 81, died of their house on Catalpa Drive, police stated, whilst 38-year-old Brandy Barker used to be discovered useless at a warehouse on Athletes Way.

Barker had sought refuge in a toilet, however she died after a wall collapsed on most sensible of her.

The demise toll throughout Tennessee used to be at 24 on Wednesday, AP reported, after a selection of tornadoes swept throughout Nashville and different portions of the state within the early hours of Tuesday.

The tornadoes that hit in a while after nighttime destroyed greater than 140 structures and moved so temporarily that folks were not in a position to hunt refuge in more secure puts.

“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter advised AP. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has declared an emergency and despatched within the National Guard to lend a hand with seek and rescue efforts.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department and Lee’s place of job were contacted for further remark.

Buildings broken through the typhoon are noticed within the Germantown group following devastating tornadoes on March 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images