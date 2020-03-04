London Book Fair cancelled over coronavirus fears

Image copyright

This 12 months’s London Book Fair, one of the crucial UK’s greatest ebook occasions, has been known as off because of considerations over the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is with reluctance that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event,” stated organiser Reed Exhibitions in a observation.

The announcement follows plenty of publishers and businesses pulling out of the development.

It were scheduled to happen at London’s Olympia from 10 to 12 March.

Reed Exhibitions stated lots of the truthful’s contributors had confronted trip restrictions within the run-up to this 12 months’s match.

The corporate stated London Book Fair would go back “better than ever” in 2021.

Hachette, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster have been amongst a number of main publishers to withdraw from the truthful prior to its cancellation.

Amazon additionally pulled out previous this week “out of an abundance of caution, and with the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners as our No. 1 priority”.

