Lego: Toy retailer bets on shops despite toy market downturn

Danish toy retailer Lego is making a bet giant on bodily retail outlets despite falling call for within the wider toy market.

It plans to open 150 branded shops around the globe in 2020, having opened an identical quantity remaining 12 months.

Lego’s leader govt, Niels Christiansen, informed the BBC that he “wanted people to get their hands on bricks and be a part of the brand”.

The corporate estimates that the worldwide toy market reduced in size by means of 3% in 2019.

Mr Christiansen mentioned: “Some of the changes in the retail landscape have put toy retailers under pressure… But we see the great power of people getting their hands on bricks.”

The company, which has 570 retail outlets international, has historically bought its items via third-party outlets.

Its determination to open extra High Street websites comes despite a much broader retail downturn that has hit toy outlets onerous.

Toys R Us collapsed into management in america and UK in 2018.

Lego these days has 16 UK retail outlets, however would no longer verify if any of the brand new openings this 12 months can be in the United Kingdom.

It mentioned 80 of its new retail outlets can be positioned throughout China because it focuses on increasing its footprint within the nation to 220 shops.

Mr Christiansen mentioned that none of Lego’s workers had but shriveled the coronavirus after the outbreak emerged in China’s Hubei province.

However, its production plant in Jiaxing remained closed for per week after the Lunar New Year in China on the recommendation of the government. It has has since reopened.

On Wednesday, Lego reported gross sales of 38.5bn Danish kroner (£4.5bn; $5.7bn) for 2019, up from 36.4bn in 2018. Net benefit climbed 3% to eight.3bn kroner.

It marks a 2nd 12 months of benefit enlargement after gross sales fell on the family-owned trade in 2017.

Lego in numbers

70 billion Lego portions are bought once a year in over 130 international locations 915,103,765 – the selection of techniques to mix six two-by-four Lego bricks of the similar colourMore than 700 million Lego tyres are produced once a year18,800 Lego workers across the world3,400 – the selection of several types of Lego shapes570 Lego retail outlets international 0 – Lego says there were no product recollects since 2009