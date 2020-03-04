Keir Simmons, NBC ‘Today’ Show Reporter, Claims the Queen ‘Isn’t Big Into Babies’ Including Archie

If you’re keen on The Daily Beast’s royal protection, then we are hoping you’ll experience The Royalist, a members-only collection for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist to your inbox each and every Sunday.

The Queen’s popularity as a moderately far away mum or dad is widely recognized, having famously left her youngsters Charles and Anne in the care of nannies for 6 months in 1953 to behavior a royal excursion after they had been each beneath the age of 4 years previous.

But does she truly dislike small children?

That was once the essential query bouncing round the royal gossip nexus Wednesday, after NBC’s International correspondent Keir Simmons claimed on the Today display that the Queen “isn’t big into babies,” so wouldn’t care that Harry and Meghan weren’t bringing Archie to the U.Okay. for his or her ultimate consult with to the nation as senior running royals.

British newspapers claimed this week that the Queen was once “upset” about Harry and Meghan’s choice to go away Archie at house, however Simmons rebuffed that declare in a full of life two-way down the line to hosts together with Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie in the studio from his place outdoor Buckingham Palace.

“Some of the British press are trying to paint Meghan and Harry’s decision not to bring baby Archie here to the U.K. as disappointing for the Queen. I’ve got to tell you guys, I think that is very unlikely. Anyone who knows the biography of the Queen will know that she really that’s isn’t into babies. I can almost guarantee she is not complaining that she isn’t seeing Archie right now.”

Challenged through the stunned hosts, Simmons repeated the line, announcing, “She’s not that into babies, I promise you.”

Buckingham Palace has been approached for remark however isn’t anticipated to factor any steerage on the thorny factor of whether or not the Queen does or does no longer like small children.

Simmons didn’t respond to an e mail question from The Daily Beast, however assets mentioned the reporter was once assured in his declare.