



A JILTED lover attempted to slice his throat in court when he was once jailed for strangling a three-year-old boy after his mum refused to take him again.

Igentai Sopyzhanov, 23, made the failed bid to take his personal lifestyles in a court cage on January Nine when he was once instructed he would by no means be launched from prison in Kazakhstan.

The killer and Nika Vasilyeva, 22, had been college sweethearts however she broke up with him at the recommendation of her aunt as a result of he become violent.

He reacted by means of axing the aunt to demise and was once sentenced to 9 years in prison however was once paroled after simply 4 years for just right behaviour.

After his liberate he discovered Nika whilst she was once buying groceries and demanded she resume their dating or face extra violence.

When she refused, the tornado stalker grabbed her son Maksim Garifulin from her fingers and later strangled him to demise.

Sopyzhanov, who was once now not similar to the boy, dumped his stays in forest.

A 3 day seek involving loads of police, infantrymen and volunteers led to the boy’s frame being came upon.

The killer was once later detained on the railway station in Karaganda.

An attraction court in in town upheld a lifestyles sentence – underneath which he’s going to by no means be launched.

It is the longest such prison time period for a kid killer ever passed down in the rustic after stricter new regulations had been handed.

Nika mentioned that Sopyzhanov must had been performed for the horrific crime.

She mentioned: “I would like him to be shot, but that would be too lenient a punishment for him.”

When he was once at first sentenced to lifestyles, a video confirmed how he attempted to reduce his throat in a court cage, announcing his demise must be blamed at the detective who had investigated him.

But the kid killer was once temporarily overpowered by means of police and brought to the cells.

Nika has demanded that in his most safety prison he’s pressured to adopt onerous labour.

She mentioned: “He should not just drink, eat and sleep at the expense of the state, but work.”

The grieving mum instructed how she first began a dating with him when she was once 15 and believed they might marry.

“Everything was once high-quality however after some time he modified,” she mentioned.

“He became aggressive.”

She mentioned of her murdered boy: “My son was once an excellent kid. He cherished fishing with me. He had simply began to communicate correctly…

“For every mother her child is beautiful and amazing, but my baby was the best.”

Sopyzhanov had referred to as the sentence as “too severe” however his attraction was once overturned.





