‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Gives Pancreatic Cancer Update And Fans Celebrate His One Year Survival

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek marked the one-year anniversary of surviving level Four pancreatic most cancers. Trebek introduced his medial analysis on March 6, 2019. Celebrities and Twitter customers shared their reactions to Trebek’s milestone success.

In a heartfelt and private video message, the Jeopardy! host described his one-year adventure fighting pancreatic most cancers, which left him now and then depressed and in super ache. With his physically purposes failing, Trebek assumed the chemotherapy remedy would ultimately kill him. Though he had his personal doubts, his oncologist confident him they’d be celebrating his 2d yr anniversary of being cancer-free too; in step with The Hollywood Reporter.

While thanking his spouse, Jean Currivan Trebek, the 79-year-old host shared what saved him shifting ahead, “It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients, who have looked to me as an inspiration; a cheerleader of sorts, of living and hope. And it would have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers said on my behalf.”

Trebek added, “If we take it one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible.”

At level 4, the survival fee for first-year pancreatic most cancers sufferers is 18 %. The survival fee drops to 7 % for year-two sufferers.

Check out what celebrities and Jeopardy! lovers needed to say based on the touching message on Twitter:

Alex Trebek is the Mr. Rogers of our time. What an out of this world guy. Watch this to be impressed, it doesn’t matter what your own scenario is. https://t.co/VVLJvMnNSG

— Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) March 4, 2020

Broadway’s Frozen actress Patti Murain tweeted, “Alex Trebek is the Mr. Rogers of our time. What an incredible man. Watch this to be inspired, no matter what your personal situation is.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz mentioned, “Alex Trebek is one of the strongest people I know.”

Alex Trebek talks about religion, circle of relatives, & pals as he undergoes his most cancers ordeal. My mom gave up the ghost not too long ago, having fought & survived breast most cancers & lung most cancers. I’m hoping when my day comes I will glance down the barrel of no matter kills me with the similar quiet braveness & grace. https://t.co/87eZVDRHTn

— Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) March 4, 2020

Troy Riser added, “My mother passed away recently, having fought & survived breast cancer & lung cancer. I hope when my day comes I can look down the barrel of whatever kills me with the same quiet courage and grace.”

ððð Keep up the great battle Alex!! The indisputable fact that Alex continues to be taping presentations all through this time, when he actually does not must, will imply extra to hundreds of thousands of Jeopardy lovers and Alex Trebek lovers than he’s going to ever know https://t.co/jz1BnoYtuL

— cookieboy17 (@cookieboy1794) March 4, 2020

Cookieboy17 mentioned, “The fact that Alex is still taping shows during this time, when he truly doesn’t have to, will mean more to millions of Jeopardy! fans and Alex Trebek fans than he’ll ever know.”

My husband out-lived the percentages he used to be given via the residing in the similar aware, someday at a time spirit. No doubt Alex Trebek has hit the Daily Double in this query. https://t.co/cuqi1b2KGR

— molly500 (@molly500) March 4, 2020

Molly 500 discussed, “My husband out-lived the odds he was given by the living in the same mindful, one day at a time spirit. No doubt Alex Trebek has hit the Daily Double on this question.”

Mitch Cleaver used to be emotional as smartly, “I have no snarky comments or jokes about this. This legit made me cry.”

Ken Jennings, the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time event’s champion, didn’t straight away reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.