James Bond sequel ‘No Time to Die’ delayed until November due to coronavirus





The unencumber of the James Bond movie “No Time To Die” has been driven again a number of months on account of international considerations about coronavirus.

MGM, Universal and manufacturers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli introduced on Twitter Wednesday that the movie can be driven again from its April unencumber to November 2020.

The announcement cited attention of the worldwide theatrical market within the determination to lengthen the discharge of the movie. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters within the U.Ok. on Nov. 12 and international on Nov. 25.

Publicity plans for the movie in China, Japan and South Korea had prior to now been canceled on account of the outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has unfold globally. In all, greater than 94,000 other people have reduced in size the virus international, with greater than 3,200 deaths.

