Ikea recalls 800,000 children’s dressers for risk of tipping over





Ikea is recalling 800,000 dressers that it says may tip over and injure young children, perhaps fatally. The corporate says it has gained six experiences of the Kullen dressers tipping over, together with two with minor accidents.

In conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall of the three-drawer Kullen cloth wardrobe is the newest in an extended string of recalls for the corporate, which recalled 17.three million dressers in 2016 for the similar reason why. At the time, Ikea had gained experiences of 8 kids being killed by way of the chests.

The corporate is caution individuals who personal one that isn’t correctly anchored to the wall to right away discontinue use and both go back it to the shop or correctly anchor it. (The store will both ship a package for shoppers to anchor the cloth wardrobe themselves or supply in-home set up for loose.)

The standard cloth wardrobe was once offered at Ikea retail outlets between April 2005 and December 2019. It offered for kind of $60 and was once to be had in a wide range of colours.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Contigo children’s water bottles recalled for conceivable choking danger

—Lowe’s falls additional at the back of Home Depot on e-commerce enlargement

—Land O’Lakes needs you to understand the farmer at the back of your butter

—How “for women, by women” Lola perspectives its investor’s Trump ties

—WATCH: Inside the set of rules powering Stitch Fix

Follow Fortune on Flipboard to stick up-to-date on the newest information and research.





Source link