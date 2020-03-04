How Biden and Sanders Compare With Hillary Clinton in Head-to-Head Polls Against Trump at This Point in 2016

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are appearing higher than Hillary Clinton was once in head-to-head polls in opposition to President Donald Trump at this level in the 2016 race, in line with survey knowledge.

Polling averages from Real Clear Politics display each Biden and Sanders had been 5 issues forward of Trump in head-to-head surveys revealed previous to the Super Tuesday and South Carolina primaries, the place former vice chairman Biden recorded the most important wins and revived his frontrunner standing.

By comparability, Hillary Clinton polled simply 3 issues forward of Trump on moderate in the times instantly ahead of and after the Super Tuesday races in 2016. She was once additionally most effective 3 issues forward of Trump after successful the South Carolina number one with a landslide 74 % of the Democratic vote.

At the Super Tuesday primaries hung on March 1, 2016, Clinton gained in seven of the 11 states that went to the poll field. The former secretary of state additionally beat her modern challenger Sen. Sanders (I-VT) through vital margins in a number of of the ones races—together with the Texas number one, which she gained with virtually two-thirds (65 %) of the vote.

Hillary Clinton with former Vice President Joseph Biden (L) all over a management portrait unveiling rite on December 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Politico reported that she had taken on “the mantle of prohibitive Democratic front-runner” after the important thing wins, and started focusing her consideration on Trump. But in spite of the power of her early Democratic number one victories, Clinton didn’t see her momentum mirrored in head-to-head polls in opposition to the then-Republican candidate.

Between her South Carolina number one victory on February 27, 2016, and the final of her Super Tuesday victories being secured on March 2, Clinton was once preferred through 45 to 46 % of electorate.

Trump polled shut at the back of the presumptive Democratic nominee, with the Real Clear Politics 2016 moderate appearing he was once subsidized through round 42 to 43 % of Americans over the similar length.

Will Mike Bloomberg Throw His Campaign Machine Behind Joe Biden?

Read extra

Clinton carried that three-point head-to-head lead over Trump into polling day on November 8, 2016, and misplaced to the commander-in-chief on electoral school votes.

Although nationwide head-to-head polling averages from 2020 don’t but come with surveys carried out after the South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries, the numbers nonetheless seem to color a rosier image for the Democratic birthday celebration.

In the Real Clear Politics averages of nationwide head-to-head polls between February 5 and February 27, Biden was once discovered to steer Trump through a margin of five.Four issues at a time when pundits advised his marketing campaign was once on its final legs.

Sen. Sanders loved a identical lead over the commander-in-chief, polling 4.nine share issues forward of him with backing from 49.Four % of electorate.

Those leads over Trump may just shift when head-to-head polling that accounts for the Super Tuesday and South Carolina effects is incorporated in the averages.

Former vice chairman Biden picked up numerous momentum from the contests, recording a landslide win in South Carolina after choosing up 48.7 % of the state’s number one vote and nearly all of African American make stronger.

Out of the 14 states that voted in the Super Tuesday primaries the day prior to this, Biden had gained in 9 of them as of nine a.m. ET these days. He additionally overtook Sanders at the delegate rely, thank you in phase to a win in Texas—the Super Tuesday state providing the second one maximum delegates.

Sen. Sanders had picked up 270 delegates and greater than 3.Five million votes from the Tuesday races at the time of writing, and was once on the right track to win in California: the state providing probably the most delegates.