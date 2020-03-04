Hervis Rogers Had to Wait Seven Hours to Cast His Ballot

If you’re feeling exhausted after staying up to watch the Super Tuesday effects roll in, spare a concept for Hervis Rogers—a Texas voter who had to wait in line for almost seven hours till he was once ready to forged his poll within the early hours of Wednesday.

Rogers was once amongst loads of electorate who skilled excessive delays when making an attempt to vote at Texas Southern University, apparently due to a prime turnout and a loss of balloting machines. He in spite of everything controlled to vote at 1:30 a.m. after which instructed journalists that he was once heading directly to his night time shift at paintings, which he was once already past due for.

ABC13 reported that Rogers wasn’t offended about his absurdly lengthy wait, and that he used his time in line to watch effects coming in on his telephone. “I wanted to get my vote in, voice my opinion. I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, so I waited it out,” he instructed the native information community.

Houston Chronicle reporter Nicole Hensley spoke to Rogers after he voted. Rogers didn’t say who he voted for, however stated that he was once certain he made “the right choice.” Asked what was once subsequent for the night time, Rogers stated: “Well, I’m going to give in and go to work. I’m supposed to be there now.”

CNN’s Ed Lavandera posted a video of a bunch of electorate who waited just about six hours on the college, pronouncing that they become pals right through their very long time in line or even snapped a bunch {photograph} in combination. He additionally posted a photograph of Rogers leaving the development after his near-seven hour wait.

The Harris County Clerk’s Office reportedly insisted there have been no main problems and that the outrageous ready occasions had been merely down to a prime turnout and now not sufficient machines. Clerk Diane Trautman stated extra machines had been supplied right through the night time after an especially prime turnout noticed Democrats out-voting Republicans 3-1 in some puts.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was once the wonder winner of the Democratic number one in Texas on Super Tuesday, after he additionally clinched main wins in Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Virginia, and several other Southern states.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) emerged the victor in contests around the West, together with Colorado and Utah, together with his house state of Vermont. He additionally took the largest prize of the night time, California.