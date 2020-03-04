Great Place To Work For All Summit 2020 Livestream





The 2020 Great Place to Work for All Summit kicks off these days in San Francisco.

The annual convention is devoted to serving to businesspeople discover ways to construct a successful place of business through main trade, using trade effects, and extending innovation. Join us these days and day after today to observe a livestream (above) of choose periods.

Approximately 1,600 trade leaders are in attendance, with talks through the ones from Marriott, Synchrony, Comcast, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Nationwide, Kronos, Hilton, Accenture, Ernst & Young, SAP, Quicken Loans, Cisco, and extra.

Some of the periods are conversations between those leaders and Fortune Editor-in-Chief Clifton Leaf or Senior Editor Ellen McGirt.

You’ll to find most of the corporations indexed above on Fortune’s annual 100 Best Companies to Work For listing, compiled in partnership with Great Place to Work. 2020 marks 23 years of Fortune publishing the listing, which is in response to America’s biggest ongoing team of workers learn about.

The analysis yields insights into staff’ reviews of consider at paintings, corporate values, the effectiveness of leaders, and different qualities. At its annual Summit, Great Place to Work distills those classes for attendees who’re growing wonderful offices.

Beyond the Best Companies listing, Fortune highlights loads of different exemplary offices all through the 12 months, as rated their staff. In partnership with Great Place to Work, Fortune additionally publishes the Best Workplaces for Diversity listing, in addition to Best Workplaces for Parents, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and a number of other others.

See the time table for the 2020 Great Place to Work For All Summit beneath, and observe alongside by way of the livestream on the best of this web page.

Wednesday, March 4

8:30-10:15 a.m. PST

—Julian Lute, Strategic Advisor, Great Place to Work

—Welcome through Marriott with David Marriott, President U.S. Full Service Managed through Marriott

—Keynote: Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work

—In Conversation: Margaret Keane, President and CEO, Synchrony | Summit Executive Co-Chair; moderated through Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief, Fortune

—In Conversation: Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO, Comcast Corporation and Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts; moderated through Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work

—”For All Leadership at Nationwide”: Gale V. King, EVP and Chief Administration Officer, Nationwide

11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m. PST

—In Conversation: Aron Ain, CEO, Kronos Incorporated; moderated through Christopher Tkaczyk, Chief Content Officer, Great Place to Work

—In Conversation: Valerie Jarrett, Senior Advisor, Obama Foundation; Former Senior Advisor to President Obama; Author, Finding My Voice. Moderated through Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief, Fortune

—In Conversation: Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton; moderated through Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief, Fortune

4:30-5:45 p.m. PST

—In Conversation: Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture; moderated through Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief, Fortune

—In Conversation: “EachForEqual – When We All Reach for Equal”: Tina Tchen, President and CEO of TIME’S UP Foundation and Carolyn Slaski, Americas Vice Chair – Talent, Ernst & Young LLP

Thursday, March 5

8:30-10:30 a.m. PST

—Julian Lute, Strategic Advisor, Great Place to Work

—In Conversation: Women Leading Marriott: Debra L. Lee, Member, Board of Directors; Leeny Oberg, EVP & Chief Financial Officer; Julie Colwell, Regional Vice President Human Resources; moderated through Julian Lute, Strategic Advisor, Great Place to Work

—In Conversation: Jennifer Morgan, Co-CEO, SAP; moderated through Ellen McGirt, Senior Editor, Fortune

—For All Movement Awards: Mike Malloy, Chief People Officer and Quicken Loansl and Laura Grannemann, Vice President of Strategic Investments, Quicken Loans Community Fund

—For All Leadership Moment with Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco

—For All Leadership Moment with Maggie Green, Vice President, Emprising Services Partners, Great Place to Work and Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO, Maven

3:15-4:00 p.m. PST

—For All Leadership Moment with Ken Allen, CEO, DHL eCommerce Solutions

—The For All Workplace within the Global Economy: Professor Robert Reich, Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy, UC Berkeley

—Closing Remarks with Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work

