Flybe: Coronavirus raises new doubts over the airline’s future

Struggling airline Flybe is dealing with contemporary doubts over its future amid fear a couple of rescue mortgage and the have an effect on of coronavirus on its bookings.

A £100m govt mortgage to assist stabilise the industry aimed toward stablilising the airline might now be unsure.

A supply would no longer touch upon a Financial Times record that the request for finance were rejected.

But the supply added that the virus, as with different airways, had hit bookings.

“Coronavirus has made a difficult situation far more difficult,” the BBC used to be advised.

According to the FT, the airline believes it has sufficient monetary assets to live to tell the tale “until the end of this month”.

As a part of a rescue deal introduced in January, it agreed that Flybe may just defer tax bills of “less than £10m” with HM Revenue and Customs. The govt additionally agreed to carry a evaluation into Air Passenger Duty (APD).

The construction of APD – which provides £26 to the worth of maximum go back home flights comparable to the ones operated by means of Flybe – may well be altered in subsequent week’s Budget.

Flybe serves round 170 locations and has a big presence at UK airports comparable to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Manchester and Southampton. It flies the maximum UK home routes between airports outdoor London.

The airline used to be purchased by means of a consortium comprising Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, however has persisted to make losses.

Rival Ryanair has predicted the drop in call for for flights because of the coronavirus will lead to some European airways failing in the coming weeks.

At the time of Flybe’s rescue, rival airways complained that they must no longer be penalised for their very own good fortune and must even be given a tax vacation. British Airways proprietor International Airlines Group claimed the preparations breached state help regulations.

Neither Flybe nor the Department for Transport would touch upon the hypothesis.