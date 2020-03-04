Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Invokes the Fifth as She’s Extradited to Idaho

It doesn’t look like doomsday mother Lori Vallow is able to resolution any questions on her lacking kids.

At a temporary listening to on Wednesday in Hawaii sooner than Vallow is extradited to Idaho on a red-eye flight, her legal professional mentioned he used to be invoking her Fifth Amendment proper in opposition to self incrimination and will have to now not be wondered on the shuttle.

The pass judgement on famous that when Idaho officers take custody of Vallow, her courtroom now not has any jurisdiction over the case.

“Yes, but I want to make a record of that so her Idaho attorney can suppress any statements they may try to elicit,” protection attorney Craig De Costa mentioned.

Vallow, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, stood subsequent to De Costa, her ankles shackled.

A group from Idaho used to be already in Kauai, able to take her again to Rexburg, the place she is scheduled for a initial listening to on Friday.

Vallow is charged with desertion of 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J., who’ve now not been noticed since September; contempt of a courtroom order to produce the kids; and selling a felony act for allegedly asking a chum to falsely inform police she used to be gazing J.J.

Rexburg police have mentioned they consider Tylee and J.J. are in peril however have now not equipped main points on why they suspect so. They do say that Vallow and her new husband, doomsday writer Chad Daybell, have now not cooperated in the hunt for the children.

In a temporary remark issued weeks in the past through their Idaho legal professional, Vallow and Daybell denied any wrongdoing. Vallow’s Hawaii attorney claimed she didn’t produce the kids as a result of she didn’t need them to cross into foster care—however that doesn’t give an explanation for why she allegedly lied to police who got here to the space to take a look at on them.

The kids’s disappearance additionally targeted scrutiny on the deaths of Vallow’s and Daybell’s earlier spouses: Charles Vallow used to be shot to dying in July through Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense; and Daybell’s spouse Tammy died of unknown reasons in October and has since been exhumed.

Vallow, 46, and Daybell, 51, each contributors of a group of doomsday preppers, married weeks after he used to be widowed.