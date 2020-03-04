‘Division 2’ Civic Center SHD Tech Locations

The Division 2 Warlords of New York is formally reside, and its up to date map options 5 SHD Caches important to get the sport’s best possible perks. In this information, we’re going to divulge all 5 places of the SHD Tech within the Civic Center house. With any success, those will help in making your Agent the hardest within the town.

Division 2 Civic Center SHD Tech Cache Locations

1) From this spot close to the Haven agreement, take a left down the alley.

The location of the primary Civic Center SHD Cache. This information unearths the places for all 5 SHD Tech spawns. ‘The Division 2’ is to be had now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Ubisoft

Just previous a pickup truck, you’ll be able to see this dumpster instantly forward. Hop on most sensible and climb up the air flow machine on your left. There’s an SHD Cache on the finish of the construction.

Climb up this dumpster and onto the air vents above.

Ubisoft

2) Just down the road from the primary tech cache, head to the massive overpass that criticizes NYCP. Under this is a manhole that results in the sewers. Hop down inside of. After you get down the ladder, head down the lit trail with barrels instantly forward.

The location of the second one Civic Center SHD Cache

Ubisoft

Keep following it until you succeed in this “NOTICE” door. You want a Utility Key from an Elite patrolling the realm to open it.

You’ll wish to kill a roaming Elite to get previous this door.

Ubisoft

3) From right here, move down the alley at the left.

The location of the 3rd Civic Center SHD Cache

Ubisoft

You must see this bottle. Shooting it brings down a pulley that takes you as much as the roof. On the roof, stroll instantly forward around the AC vents and down the ladder. Keep going instantly forward over extra AC vents, and stroll around the forums.

Shoot the bottle simply down the alley.

Ubisoft

Just after strolling over a board, you’ll be able to see this barrier. Kick it over, and stay transferring ahead up the hearth break out. At the highest of the hearth break out, hop to the grassy trail instantly forward, and you’ll be able to come to a door with a no trespassing signal above it.

Knock down this barrier simply previous the picket plank.

Ubisoft

Go inside of, take the trail to the best and open the closed door. You’ll come to this dimly lit room with a ladder. The SHD Tech Cache is right here.

The 3rd SHD Cache is located on this room with a ladder.

Ubisoft

4) The SHD Cache is principally positioned right here.

The location of the fourth Civic Center SHD Cache

Ubisoft

Climb up this white truck, onto the container and onto the roof of the within reach brick construction. There’s an SHD Cache ready on an AC unit there.

Climb up this truck, onto the container after which onto the roof of the brick construction.

Ubisoft

5) The quest for the remaining SHD Cache begins right here, through the massive cat mural.

The location of the 5th Civic Center SHD Cache

Ubisoft

Go inside of this store. Go previous the espresso machines and during the open door that results in any other door with a “NOTICE” on it. Shoot the lock off that door, move up the staircase and stroll out the EXIT door.

Enter this eating place and head during the door within the again.

Ubisoft

Here you’ll be able to discover a gate with a lock that may be shot off. Open it, and there may be an SHD Cache on an AC unit inside of. Those are all 5 SHD Cache places in Warlords of New York. Just make sure to mark them for your map so you’ll be able to simply go back to the places when they respawn.

Shoot the lock off this gate to get the remaining Civic Center cache.

Ubisoft

The Division 2 is to be had now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

What are your ideas on Warlords of New York thus far? Did you in finding all 5 SHD Cache places? Tell us within the feedback phase!