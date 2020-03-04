Did Anyone Win the $65 Million Jackpot Prize Last Night?

The profitable numbers in Tuesday (closing) evening’s Mega Millions drawing have been 8, 12, 33, 56, and 64, and the Mega Ball used to be 2. The jackpot used to be an estimated $65 million with a cash-value possibility of $48.6 million, however did somebody win?

Mega Millions Winners

Nobody matched 5 numbers and the Mega Ball to win the grand prize, so the jackpot on Friday evening’s draw is an estimated $70 million with a coins cost possibility of $52.four million.

Nobody matched 5 numbers both, so no one gained the $1 million prize. However, 4 other people matched 4 balls and the Mega Ball and gained $10,000 each and every and the sort of avid gamers used the Megaplier to double their prize to $20,000.

More than 200 avid gamers gained $500 each and every through matching 4 balls and 50 of those avid gamers doubled their prizes to $1,000 through the usage of the Megaplier. More than 600 avid gamers gained $200 through 3 numbers and the Mega Ball, and greater than 100 of those avid gamers used the Megaplier to double their prize to $400.

Additionally, loads of hundreds of avid gamers gained smaller prizes starting from $four to $20, through matching quite a lot of mixtures of numbers from simply the Mega Ball to 3 numbers the usage of the Megaplier. Nearly 400,000 avid gamers gained those smaller prizes and greater than 74,000 of those avid gamers used the Megaplier to double their prize quantity.

A girl fills out a Mega Millions lottery price ticket shape at Liquorland on March 30, 2012, in Covina, California.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

How to Play Mega Millions

The subsequent Mega Millions drawing will happen on Friday, March 6 at 11 p.m. EST. To take part, avid gamers will have to acquire a price ticket for $2 in line with play with the possibility of including the Megaplier for an extra $1 in line with play. Participants will have to acquire the tickets from an authorized lottery store, and price ticket gross sales most often shut between an hour or two sooner than the draw, regardless that time limits range through jurisdiction.

Players will have to select 5 numbers between one and 70 for the white balls and one quantity between one and 25 for the golden Mega Ball. They can select the numbers or have the lottery terminal make a choice them at random.

The jackpot begins at $40 million and grows through at least $five million in line with draw each and every time the jackpot isn’t gained and rolls over. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever gained used to be $1.537 billion, which used to be gained on October 23, 2018, through a price ticket offered in South Carolina.

However, this jackpot used to be handiest the second-highest gained in the nationwide lotteries, at the back of the $1.586 billion jackpot gained in the Powerball lottery on January 13, 2016, which used to be gained through more than one tickets.

Only one Mega Millions jackpot has been gained up to now this yr. On February 11, 2020, a participant who bought their price ticket in New Jersey gained a $202 million jackpot, which had a coins possibility of $142.6 million.