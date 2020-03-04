‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Dunks on Bloomberg’s Massive Super Tuesday Fail

The simplest late-night host to head are living on Super Tuesday, Trevor Noah appeared to have extra a laugh relishing Mike Bloomberg’s brutal death than Joe Biden’s sudden surge.

“This isn’t just a big night for Bernie, Biden, and the coronavirus,” the Daily Show host mentioned on Tuesday. “Perhaps the candidate who has the most riding on tonight is Mike Bloomberg.” He defined that the previous New York City mayor hedged his marketing campaign on skipping the primary 4 number one states and making a bet the whole thing on Super Tuesday, in particular greater than part a thousand million bucks.

In truth, Noah mentioned, “This guy is so rich that he did something over the weekend that no other candidate has the money or the ego to do.” He used to be speaking concerning the three-minute advert Bloomberg purchased over the weekend to ship his personal Oval Office-style deal with on the coronavirus.

“You know, there’s rich and then there’s billionaire rich,” Noah mentioned. “Because you realize this guy made his own Oval Office and then bought his own presidential address.” He joked that Donald Trump most certainly noticed it and mentioned, “Shh, the president is talking.”

“So Bloomberg spent over a million dollars to convince all of us that he’s the man to defeat coronavirus,” the host persevered. “But then a video Bloomberg released yesterday of him eating pizza suggests that he actually might be part of the problem.” After taking part in the clip of the candidate consuming pizza from a field after which licking his arms, Noah mentioned, “That is so disgusting, I bet the coronavirus watched that and said, ‘I’ve got to wash my hands.’”

On an evening when Bloomberg simplest controlled to win the island of American Samoa, Noah mentioned that every one his cash turns out to have purchased him is “people digging up skeletons from his past” and a debate the place Senator Elizabeth Warren “completely burned him to the ground.”

After complimenting Trump for his “comedy routine” about Bloomberg’s “humiliating” debate efficiency, Noah mentioned that Super Tuesday could have in any case replied the query, “Can a billionaire buy the election?”

“That’s right, folks, it looks like yet again Bloomberg has come up short,” he joked.

