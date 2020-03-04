Coronavirus: Three days more sick pay for virus-hit workers – PM

Workers gets statutory sick pay from the primary time off paintings, now not the fourth, to assist include coronavirus, the high minister has mentioned.

Boris Johnson mentioned individuals who self-isolate are serving to to give protection to others from the virus and must now not be “penalised for doing the right thing”.

This breaking information tale is being up to date and more main points will probably be printed in a while. Please refresh the web page for the fullest model.

You can obtain Breaking News on a smartphone or pill by the use of the BBC News App. You too can observe @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the most recent indicators.