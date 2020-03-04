News 

Cathay Pacific airline fined £500,000 over customer data protection failure

Image copyright

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Cathay Pacific Airways £500,000 for “failing to protect the security of its customers’ personal data”.

The UK watchdog mentioned the airline’s pc methods had uncovered private main points of 111,578 UK citizens out of 9.four million international.

That integrated names, passport main points, dates of beginning, telephone numbers, addresses and commute historical past.

More to observe…

