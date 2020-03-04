Bernie Sanders Releases First Ad With Obama Praise After Super Tuesday Losses to Biden

Bernie Sanders launched an commercial on Wednesday that includes earlier feedback from Barack Obama after his losses on Super Tuesday. The advert options video and photographs of Sanders and Obama, with the voice-over consisting of the previous president praising the Vermont senator.

“Bernie is somebody who has the virtue of saying exactly what he believes, great authenticity, great passion and is fearless,” Obama is heard announcing within the advert. “Bernie served on the veterans committee and got bills done. I think people are ready for a call to action. They want honest leadership who cares about them. They want somebody who’s going to fight for them, and they will find it in Bernie.”

The advert used to be posted through Politico’s Alex Thompson on Twitter: “Bernie was basically the only candidate who didn’t run an Obama is my bff ad. After getting wiped out in the South, he releases this ad the next day. (in one SC ad, he had a shot of them together but it wasn’t like this)”

Bernie used to be mainly the one candidate who did not run an Obama is my bff advert. After getting burnt up within the South, he releases this advert tomorrow. (in a single SC advert, he had a shot of them in combination however it wasn’t like this) %.twitter.com/JNgtFb0q26

— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) March 4, 2020

The advert ends with Obama proclaiming, “That’s right, feel the Bern!,” which used to be the Sanders marketing campaign slogan right through the 2016 race for the Democratic nomination. Obama made that remark right through his keynote speech on the 2016 Democratic National Convention, right through which he aimed to energize citizens to prove for the overall election.

“So if you agree that there’s too much inequality in our economy and too much money in our politics, we all need to be as vocal and as organized and as persistent as Bernie Sanders supporters have been during this election,” Obama mentioned right through his conference speech. “We all need to get out and vote for Democrats up and down the ticket and then hold them accountable until they get the job done. That’s right, feel the Bern!”

At one level right through Obama’s speech, cameras became to an unhappy-looking Sanders, who had simply misplaced the nomination to Hillary Clinton.

Newsweek reached out to Obama’s group of workers to ask if the previous president used to be contacted through the Sanders marketing campaign ahead of the advert used to be launched and if he’s endorsing the senator, however didn’t listen again ahead of newsletter.

The advert comes after Sanders misplaced 9 out of Super Tuesday’s 14 state contests to former Vice President Joe Biden, who has turn into the Democratic race’s new front-runner.

Bernie Sanders walks with President Barack Obama as he arrives for an Oval Office assembly on June 9, 2016.

ALEX WONG / STAFF/Getty Images