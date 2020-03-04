Arizona 6-Year-old Dead After Parents Shut Him in Closet for a Month for ‘Stealing Food,’ Police Say

An Arizona couple has been charged with homicide and kid abuse after admitting to retaining their 6-year-old son and his brother inside of a closet for a month as punishment for “stealing food,” government mentioned.

Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez, 23, and Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, were charged with first-degree prison murder and two counts each and every of kid abuse after government discovered the 6-year-old useless in their house Monday, the Flagstaff Police Department informed The Daily Beast. The kid’s 50-year-old grandmother, Ann Marie Martinez, has additionally been charged with murder and kid abuse in the horrific dying.

“Both [parents] admit that the two boys were kept in the closet because they were stealing food, by sneaking out at night when the parents slept,” government mentioned in a remark.

Authorities mentioned that they answered to the couple’s house after receiving studies of “an unresponsive 6-year-old male child.” The boy didn’t display any rapid indicators of trauma however seemed to be “malnourished” and his bodily look “did not compliment his age.”

Despite a number of life-saving makes an attempt, he used to be pronounced useless on the scene, police mentioned. It used to be now not straight away recognized how the 6-year-old died, government mentioned, however the scientific examiner is anticipated to make a decision inside the week.

All 3 members of the family later admitted to government that the 6-year-old and his 7-year-old brother have been “kept in a bedroom closet and denied food at times” during the last month and weren’t let out of doors in their Flagstaff house. Authorities mentioned the older son additionally gave the impression malnourished.

“During questioning of the grandmother, she admitted she was aware of this condition the boys were kept in and admitted to disciplining the children when they stole food,” government mentioned.

Immediately after the interview, the Department of Child Safety took custody of the couple’s 3 surviving kids, together with a 4-year-old woman who often attended faculty and a 2-year-old. Both kids didn’t seem to be malnourished and the 7-year-old is recently being hospitalized at Flagstaff Medical Center, government mentioned.

“We can confirm the child’s siblings are currently in DCS care and are receiving the care and services necessary to help them during this difficult time,” a Department of Child Safety spokesperson mentioned in a Wednesday remark, including the group “mourns the tragic loss of this innocent life.”

The Department of Child Safety showed to The Daily Beast that company employees had prior to now been referred to as to the house on Feb. 18, 2013, after receiving a file of “two allegations of abuse” involving one of the vital 6-year-old’s siblings.

While “both allegations were unsubstantiated,” the dep. mentioned in a remark that the Martinez couple “agreed to participate in voluntary in-home services,” that have been finished in July 2013, at which level the case used to be closed. The couple and the kid’s grandmother are recently being held in Coconino County Jail, in keeping with prison data.

“Keeping children safe is the Department’s top priority. However, DCS cannot investigate child abuse and neglect unless we receive a report from the community,” the dep. spokesperson added.

A Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson declined Wednesday to supply main points at the investigation, however mentioned deputies are interviewing members of the family, neighbors, and any imaginable witnesses to resolve if any individual knew in regards to the abuse.