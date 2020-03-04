



Good morning.

Today is a big day for Fortune, as we take some other step on our adventure to reinvent this storied emblem for a brand new century.

Those of you who practice Fortune have noticed the adjustments we’ve already put into position. With the reinforce of our new proprietor, we now have prior to now 12 months secured our independence from Time Inc. and Meredith, constructed an unbiased corporate, and invested in journalism and era to higher serve our audiences, digitally in addition to in print. We now have greater than a dozen in-depth newsletters, a brand new video portal full of distinctive insights from the sector’s largest industry leaders, per 30 days webinars, new cellular apps, new quarterly funding guides, and proprietary information research, all geared toward providing you with the equipment you want to achieve as of late’s impulsively converting industry global. Even the mag has been reimagined as a top class print e-newsletter, worthy of a spot on each and every government espresso desk.

Today, we start asking our virtual audiences to at once reinforce our in-depth journalism. Our absolute best, maximum deeply-reported tales will cross at the back of a paywall, and subscribers will likely be in a position to make a choice from 3 tiers, beginning at not up to $1 per week. That’s a small worth to pay. As editor-in-chief Clifton Leaf notes: “Fortune has been venerated with 74 prestigious journalism awards over the last 5 years, and subscribers gets to peer all of that reporting, sharp company research, and deep storytelling each time and anyplace they make a selection.”

There is extra to return. As readers of CEO Daily know, Fortune is famed for its elite, executive-level convenings, which provide the sector’s most sensible executives a chance to be informed about state-of-the-art traits in industry and era, and to proportion learnings and absolute best practices. Later this 12 months, we can release a brand new product designed to increase the ones learnings to a broader group of aspiring leaders. Our purpose is to make Fortune the indispensable software to make industry higher.

So keep on with us. Subscribe right here as of late. And as at all times, ship me your comments. I am hoping you’ll reinforce us in this adventure to take the mag that Henry Luce conceived 90 years in the past and make it a guiding mild to the longer term.

Other information under. And oh, sure, I must have discussed—CEO Daily, like our different newsletters, will stay loose. But it is very important subscribe to get admission to all of the nice tales that underpin it.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

Alan Murray









