World Bank and International Monetary Fund Will Not Hold Spring Meetings in D.C. Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund might not be convening their Spring Meetings convention in Washington this yr because of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, consistent with two people acquainted with the topic. The organizations will hang digital meetings as a substitute.

“The format of the spring meeting is currently under discussion with our member states,” a spokesperson for the IMF mentioned, including that the group anticipated to make a press release Tuesday.

The choice comes because the selection of coronavirus circumstances and deaths proceed to upward push in the U.S. As of Monday night, six other folks had died from the virus. On Tuesday, there have been stories of extra circumstances in New York however the ones numbers weren’t but integrated in the professional rely at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website online.