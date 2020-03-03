‘Wonderful’ Brit lady, 61, ‘eaten alive by pack of feral dogs she cared for at Egyptian animal shelter’





A Brit lady who labored at an Egyptian animal refuge used to be reportedly ‘eaten’ by a pack of dogs she helped care for, police declare.

Anne Johnson, 61, who is believed to have grown up in Macclesfield, used to be discovered lifeless at the refuge within the Red Sea town of Dahab on Friday afternoon.

Brit Anne Johnson, 61, used to be discovered lifeless at the refuge within the Red Sea town of Dahab on Friday afternoon

Officers known as to the scene say animal refuge volunteer Ms Johnson used to be attacked by 3 dogs who bit down on her face and neck whilst feeding them

Officers known as to the scene say she used to be attacked by 3 dogs who bit down her at the face, neck, legs and arms whilst she used to be going to feed them.

According to Egyptian web site Ahram, she used to be discovered by employees at the refuge with lacerations to her neck whilst mendacity subsequent to a bag of meals.

But canine lover’s stays had been despatched for forensic exam, with an authentic purpose of dying but to be made up our minds.

Anne – identified to her buddies as Janet – lived in Egypt for 16 years, the place she labored tirelessly to avoid wasting stray and deserted animals at a refuge funded by a UK-based non-profit charity.

It is believed she ran the refuge most commonly on her personal.

The nation is a suffering with a stray animal downside, with campaigners willing to, give protection to the estimated 15 million dogs residing on Egypt’s streets.

Friends and circle of relatives are actually desperately seeking to re-home the animals that Ms Johnson sorted – which additionally comprises rabbits, cats, horses and a donkey.

A chum who spoke to MailOnline stated those that knew Ms Johnson ‘totally refute’ that she used to be attacked by the dogs – and so they imagine she fell subconscious whilst making an attempt to feed the animals.

They additionally imagine native police are the use of her dying to close down the animal refuge, which used to be unpopular with locals who’re frightened of wild, stray dogs.

The supply advised the newspaper: “Authorities have attempted shutting her down for years, they’re clearly the use of this to push for the refuge to be close down.

“We are very concerned for the animals. She dedicated her life to the dogs. This is not what she would have wanted.”

A message posted to Facebook Group ‘Janet’s Wadi – Support The Street Dogs of Dahab’ – which used to be set as much as strengthen the animal carer – learn: “Janet spent her lifestyles saving overlooked and struggling animals of Dahab and fought for them once they had no person else.

“Janet will perpetually be in our hearts, she helped such a lot of. She can be a great deal overlooked and can be remembered for her hobby, determination and massive middle.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences firstly to all her fur babies whom she saved and tried tirelessly to find a better future and to get them more help, to her friends and family. The rescue world has lost a a very special person today. May you rest in peace.”

A Foreign Office spokesman stated: “We are supporting the circle of relatives of a British lady who has died in Egypt and are in touch with the Egyptian government.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

Dina Zulfikar, an Egyptian animal rights activist and shut pal of the deceased known as for an finish to hypothesis, pronouncing: “Janet have been coping with dogs professionally since 2004 and they’re her absolute best buddies — she wouldn’t have stayed in Egypt however for them.”

At the top of closing month she introduced on her Facebook web page {that a} fundraiser had failed and that the dogs must cross hungry.

She wrote: “We tried but we didn’t raise enough for the food to be purchased. So the dogs couldn’t be fed today. Thank you a million times over to everyone who donated and shared.”

No choice has been made as to the long run of the animals

Dog lover Anne Johnson's stays had been despatched for forensic exam, with an authentic purpose of dying but to be made up our minds





