Why Is Tulsi Gabbard Still in the 2020 Presidential Race After Better Polling Democrats Dropped Out?

In the run as much as Super Tuesday, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer have all ended their presidential campaigns—however regardless of low polling numbers and deficient showings in the early states, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii hangs on.

While Gabbard hasn’t certified for the previous 5 Democratic debates—her closing used to be the 5th debate, held in November—the candidate has made quite a few marketing campaign stops forward of the number one elections and caucuses. Gabbard seemed in South Carolina in a while after the New Hampshire number one—skipping the Nevada contest—and held a number of the city halls throughout the state. She’ll be in Michigan on Super Tuesday, and spent Monday in California browsing with supporters from the City Surf Project.

Still, regardless of her efforts, Gabbard has constantly seemed in the backside of polls and has many times come in closing amongst the main applicants in early-voting states. Gabbard has no delegates thus far. Her easiest appearing used to be in New Hampshire with 3.Three % of the vote. In South Carolina, she best won 1.Three %, and did even worse in the two caucus states, Iowa and Nevada, the place she won 0.Zero % and zero.1 % respectively.

Given that Steyer dropped out in a while after his perfect efficiency in South Carolina, in addition to early frontrunner Buttigieg doing away with himself from the race, some would possibly surprise why Gabbard is staying in the race. Last month, Gabbard instructed journalists that she hadn’t mentioned chucking up the sponge along with her marketing campaign.

“I know that our path forward lies in continuing to be able to reach out directly to voters and deliver our message about how I’m the best candidate to defeat Trump in November,” she mentioned.

Some pundits have urged that Gabbard is staying in the race in an try to perspective for a place at Fox News. On Saturday, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang mentioned on CNN, “She already said she’s not running for Congress anymore. She’s got a different agenda.”

“What’s the agenda? To be a Fox contributor, isn’t it? I mean, I don’t have any information, I’m just assuming—that’s where she appears,” CNN anchor Anderson Cooper answered.

Cooper is not by myself—closing month, his fellow CNN persona, Bakari Sellers made the identical accusation, asking “Why is Tulsi still in? How long is this Fox News audition?”

Gabbard has denied that running for Fox News is her motivation, announcing that Sellers is “wrong.”

“I wish Bakari would actually listen to what I’m saying, listen to my call for an end to regime change wars, to end this new Cold War nuclear arms race and instead to invest our taxpayer dollars towards actually serving the needs of residents and voters here in South Carolina,” she instructed The Post and Courier.

Still, Gabbard’s motivations to stick in the race are unclear.

“Tulsi Gabbard represents a constituency of one, and that person’s name is Tulsi Gabbard,” Dr. Brian Klaas, assistant professor in international politics at University College London, instructed Newsweek.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, proven right here at a New Hampshire marketing campaign match in February, has no pledged delegates and is derived in closing in nationwide polls, however is staying in the race even after extra fashionable applicants have dropped out.

Scott Eisen/Getty

Despite a loss of effects, Gabbard’s marketing campaign has had an even quantity of controversy, maximum significantly, when 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Gabbard used to be being “groomed” to be a third-party candidate.

“I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton mentioned all through an look with David Plouffe, a former Barack Obama adviser. “She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

Gabbard hit again by means of calling Clinton “Queen of Warmongers.” She then filed a defamation swimsuit, in search of $50 million in damages. Speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, she mentioned announcing that Clinton used to be taking her “life away.”

“This is my life that we’re talking about here. For me as a soldier, as every service member does, I took an oath of loyalty to our country. The country that I love. Willing to put my life on the line for our country, deploying twice to the Middle East to do so,” Gabbard mentioned. “So when you have someone as powerful as Hillary Clinton seeking to smear my reputation and essentially implying that I’m a traitor to the country that I love, what she essentially is doing is taking my life away.”

