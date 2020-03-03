Who is Elizabeth Warren and is she running in the 2020 US Presidential election?





ELIZABETH Warren is running for President of the United States, and her 2020 marketing campaign is neatly underway.

But how previous is the Democrat, who is she married to, and what has Donald Trump stated about her? Find out right here…

AFP or licensors

If elected, Warren would grow to be the oldest first-time president at Inauguration day[/caption]

How previous is Elizabeth Warren?

Elizabeth Warren was once born on June 22, 1949, which makes her 70 years previous.

She would overtake Donald Trump as the oldest first-time elected President of the United States if she beats him in 2020.

Her age at inauguration day could be 71 years, 6 months, and 29 days.

When Trump was once sworn in as President, he was once 70 years, seven months, and six days previous.

Getty – Pool

Who is her husband?

Elizabeth Warren is married to Harvard Law professor Bruce Mann.

On her 35th marriage ceremony anniversary, she printed that she proposed to him – now not the opposite direction round.

She wrote on Facebook: “When I proposed to him, he stated sure. I purchased a sundress that would double as a marriage robe, and 35 years in the past lately, I married Bruce.

“This anniversary, I’ll celebrate living in America where everyone can marry their own Bruce – their best friend, biggest supporter, and love of their life.”

AP:Associated Press

What did Trump say about her Native American heritage

Donald Trump has time and again hit out at Warren for her claims of Native American ancestry – and says she were given into Harvard by way of mendacity about it.

In July, the president introduced to donate £756ok ($1 million) to her favorite charity if a DNA check proved her Native American bloodline after accusing her of constructing it up.

Her check effects supplied some proof of a Native American in her lineage, although the ancestor most certainly lived six to 10 generations in the past.

Trump refused to make the cost until he may just administer the check “personally”.

EPA

Democratic White House hopeful Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to her supporters all the way through a marketing campaign rally on the eve of the California Democratic Primary[/caption]

What has she stated about immigration?

Warren has promised to undo a lot of the Trump management’s insurance policies with a brand new immigration plan, together with, decriminalising border crossings.

Warren writes in her abstract of the plan that, if elected, she would first search to pursue her schedule thru law, however “move forward with executive action if Congress refuses to act.”

She additionally pledged to take care of undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as kids and pare again detention centres.

