Watch Rachel Maddow Explain the Insanity That Is Super Tuesday to Jimmy Fallon

During her Monday look on The Tonight Show, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow attempted to give an explanation for to Jimmy Fallon how Super Tuesday works.

In an informative section on the late-night display, Maddow gave a temporary rationalization as to what Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ early victories in Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire, and previous Vice President Joe Biden’s South Carolina victory on Saturday, may just inform Americans about what to be expecting in the Super Tuesday primaries.

Maddow stated that Super Tuesday’s effects are totally unpredictable and there is no such thing as a transparent winner to lock in sufficient delegates to protected the nomination throughout the primaries. “Anybody who tells you they know what’s gonna happen tomorrow for Super Tuesday is either lying or trying to sell you something,” she informed Fallon.

On Tuesday, 14 states will cling primaries to award delegates to the final applicants in the Democratic number one. Besides Biden and Sanders, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are nonetheless in the operating. In order for a candidate to lock in the nomination, they should protected a majority of one,991 delegates. On Super Tuesday, 1,344 delegates are up for grabs.

“It’s about a third of the delegates at stake, and you need to pile up a certain number of delegates in order to win the nomination,” Maddow defined. “So, there’s no bigger day in the primary than tomorrow. In a lot of places, where people are going to be going to vote, there’s going to be all these people listed on the ballot who are no longer in the race: y’know, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar—all these people who have dropped out. The remaining candidates are fighting it out among them, and nobody knows if anybody is going to put together enough delegates to actually win the thing, before the convention happens this summer.”

She additionally defined that tens of millions of other folks voted early for applicants who’ve since dropped out of the race. Maddow stated that during some instances electorate can solid any other poll, however others can’t, relying on rules in numerous jurisdictions.

The MSNBC anchor additionally discussed that the perhaps consequence is that no candidate will protected sufficient delegates by way of the time of the Democratic National Convention in July. If no candidate has sufficient delegates to protected the nomination, superdelegates will solid any other poll at the conference, “which is bananas,” as Maddow put it.

She additionally defined how Biden’s win in South Carolina stacks up in opposition to Sanders’ wins in the 3 different early vote casting states.

“Bernie has definitely done better than anybody else in the contest thus far. That said, he did very well in the first three contests, which were comparatively small,” she stated. “Biden’s actually obtained more votes with his big win in South Carolina than Bernie had in the first three states combined.”

Maddow additionally informed Fallon that once “wild primaries,” it should look like the applicants would possibly not unravel their variations, however “the thing you want is for them all to work together at the end for the same goal, and there’s no reason to think that won’t happen.”