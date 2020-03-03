Vladimir Putin wants to ban gay marriage in a revised hardline Russian constitution





VLADIMIR Putin wants marriage to be outlined because the union of a guy and lady in a hardline new constitution ruling out gay weddings.

The Russian chief hopes to shake up the present constitution in a transfer to keep in energy after his presidential time period finishes in 2024.

Vladimir Putin wants to shake up the present constitution[/caption]

The proposed adjustments – which will probably be put to the general public vote – additionally comprises a proclamation of religion in God and a ban on giving freely any Russian territory.

Putin and his supporters see the overhaul as a possibility to alter the constitution to enshrine what they see as Russia’s core ethical and geopolitical values for long run generations.

He submitted his constitutional proposals to parliament simply earlier than the legitimate time limit, say stories from the Kremlin.

Last month, Putin mentioned Russia would by no means legalise gay marriage so long as he used to be in the Kremlin.

He mentioned he would now not let the standard perception of a dad and mom be subverted via what he referred to as “parent number 1” and “parent number 2”.

Putin wants marriage to be outlined because the union of a guy and lady[/caption]

He has now proposed amending the constitution to spell out that marriage approach a union between a guy and a girl and not anything else, a senior flesh presser used to be cited as announcing on Monday.

Homosexuality in Russia used to be a felony offence till 1993, and classed as a psychological sickness till 1999.

Under Russian legislation, simplest heterosexual {couples} can undertake youngsters in Russia.

Western governments and human rights activists have criticised the Russian government for his or her remedy of LGBT+ other people.

Elton John used to be amongst the ones to discuss out in opposition to a 2013 legislation that banned the dissemination of “gay propaganda” amongst younger Russians.

Under the legislation, any match or act appeared via the government as an try to advertise homosexuality to minors is unlawful and punishable via a superb.

The legislation has been used to forestall gay pleasure marches and to detain gay rights activists.

Putin has mentioned he isn’t prejudiced in opposition to gay other people, however that he unearths a Western willingness to embody homosexuality and gender fluidity out of step with conventional Russian values.













