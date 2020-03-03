UK Coronavirus LIVE: Some areas ‘to become no-go zones’





DOWNING Street has issued a 25-page plan to care for coronavirus if it continues to unfold and save as many lives as imaginable whilst making sure Britain is going about its trade as same old.

Boris Johnson’s struggle plan comprises:

Urging Brits to work at home to cut back the danger of it spreading

Schools may well be close for as much as 3 months

Areas of the rustic may well be closed off as no-go zones like in China

Pensioners may well be prompt to avoid public occasions

Big occasions like live shows and sports activities suits may well be cancelled

Targeted recommendation shall be given to prone folks to make sure they’re protected

Retired medical doctors and nurses shall be referred to as again into the NHS

Emergency rules to take on the outbreak – together with permitting border officers to refuse access to Britain of any person accused of sporting coronavirus

Police may just ditch low-level calls to concentrate on public order and crime

