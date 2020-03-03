Two Confirmed Cases, Flight Cancellations, Prevention Tips and More

After New York City showed its first case of COVID-19, native officers took measures to stop the unfold of the virus as British Airways canceled flights to the Big Apple.

City officers mentioned on Sunday {that a} lady who lately traveled to Iran examined sure in the neighborhood for the virus. Two days later, Governor Andrew Cuomo showed throughout a press convention {that a} 2d particular person within the state has the virus.

“There is no doubt that there will be more cases where we find people who test positive. We said early on it wasn’t a question of if but when,” Cuomo mentioned. “This is New York, we’re a gateway to the world.”

The latest case concerned a 50-year-old guy from New Rochelle in Westchester County, simply north of New York City. He works within the town, and officers are enticing in touch tracing to decide possible long term circumstances. One of his kids attends Salanter Akiba Riverdale High School, a non-public Jewish college within the Bronx, and Cuomo mentioned the college was once closed as a result of conceivable publicity.

Unlike the primary case, the place the lady was once in a position to quarantine herself at house, this guy has breathing stipulations, in line with the governor, and needed to be hospitalized. Despite a 2d case, the governor mentioned that the danger to the general public stays low.

As a precautionary measure, then again, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which falls beneath Cuomo’s jurisdiction, started systemwide enhanced day by day cleansing for subway stations, teach automobiles and buses. Cleaners will disinfect “high-touch surfaces,” together with poles, handrails, seats and benches, each 72 hours, in line with the MTA. These measures may purpose other people to sniff bleach, an smell that Cuomo mentioned must now not purpose fear some of the public.

To additional offer protection to in opposition to the virus, the MTA advises other people to scrub their arms with cleaning soap and water for no less than 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Also, steer clear of touching your eyes, nostril and mouth and touch with people who find themselves in poor health. Those who’re in poor health are inspired to stick house.

As of Monday, 32 other people in New York state have been beneath investigation, that means they confirmed signs related to COVID-19 and most likely had shut touch with a affected person or a related historical past of commute to affected spaces. Thirty other people in New York state have already examined destructive for the virus, and the state Department of Health was once looking ahead to take a look at effects for one particular person in New York City.

People put on surgical mask in Flushing, an area within the New York City borough of Queens, on February 3. On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo showed there was once a 2d case of COVID-19 within the state.

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty

On Monday, British Airways introduced that it was once decreasing carrier from London’s Heathrow Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport. The airline advised Newsweek it canceled 12 round-trip flights in March—24 flights general—as a result of low call for led to through the coronavirus outbreak.

British Airways prior to now canceled flights to Beijing and Shanghai, China, the beginning nation of the outbreak, till April 17.

Along with China, the place the majority of circumstances had been known, portions of Italy are coping with a scourge of COVID-19, prompting American Airlines and Delta to cancel flights from JFK to Milan. American Airlines’ flights to and from Milan are anticipated to renew on April 25, and Delta’s will observe quickly after on May 1.

Two households in Buffalo, New York, that traveled to portions of Italy which might be experiencing a scourge are being quarantined of their houses and examined for the virus.

Although the 39-year-old lady took measures to restrict touch with folks, officers shall be contacting everybody on her flight from Iran, Cuomo mentioned. In addition, her husband, who was once together with her at the airplane, is being examined. The governor added that officers are “assuming” he’ll take a look at sure, so he was once beneath the similar protocols as his spouse. The couple was once self-quarantining at their house in New York City.

Iran has had 978 circumstances of COVID-19, in line with the World Health Organization, and 54 deaths, probably the most reported out of doors of China. To save you the virus from spreading to the U.S. from Iran, Vice President Mike Pence mentioned on Saturday that overseas nationals who visited Iran inside the previous 14 days shall be barred from coming into America.

At this level, Cuomo mentioned, the problem was once to check as many of us as conceivable to restrict the virus from spreading. Testing, he mentioned, could have a “dramatic impact” at the skill of the town and state to answer a scourge. Cuomo added that during coping with such a scourge, this wasn’t officers’ “first rodeo.”

“Late last night, my daughter called me, and I could hear in her voice she was anxious,” the governor mentioned throughout Monday’s press convention. “My daughter said, ‘Don’t tell me to relax. Tell me why I should be relaxed,’ which is a very big difference. So I want to make sure I tell the people of New York what I told my daughter: In this situation, the facts defeat fear because the reality is reassuring. It is deep breath time.”