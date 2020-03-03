Toasting a Bourbon Legend E.H. Taylor and Bottled-in-Bond Whiskey

World 

You will have to actually have a whiskey nowadays—however higher make it a bottled-in-bond whiskey. 

Why? Congress enacted the Bottled-in-Bond Act on March 3, 1897, which set a new same old for American whiskey and ushered in a new generation of shopper protections. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, speak about the historical past of those necessary federal rules and their fashionable implications. Wondrich and Rothbaum are joined via Beau Beckman, who runs the single-barrel program at Sazerac and is a descendant of bottled-in-bond suggest E.H. Taylor.

So pour your self a dram of bottled-in-bond whiskey and concentrate to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars options Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they speak about the best bartenders and largest cocktails of all time. It gained the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the sector’s highest beverages podcast.

Edited via Alex Skjong

