World 

This Virginia Conservative Republican Is Ridin’ With Biden

Later these days, I can solid my Super Tuesday Virginia number one vote for a Democrat: Joe Biden. There’s a primary time for the whole lot. 

Some other folks gained’t like this determination. Supporters of Bernie Sanders (who, sarcastically, shouldn’t be regarded as an actual Democrat) might resent the intrusion of conservatives like yours actually, particularly after they be told that I’m not likely to vote in any respect in a common election (extra on that later). 

And to the level that Donald Trump supporters approve of meddling in a Democratic number one, their function is to spice up Sanders and doom Biden. This kind of strategic balloting moves me as unethical, dangerous, and presumptuous. 

