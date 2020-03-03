‘They Must Have Read Art of the Deal’

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson lashed out at former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday afternoon over their anticipated endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Buttigieg, who dropped out of the presidential race remaining evening, and Klobuchar, who dropped out previous lately, are anticipated to announce their endorsement for Biden forward of Super Tuesday. The two former applicants’ go out from the race is more likely to propel Biden to grow to be the candidate that the majority moderates will coalesce round for the celebration’s nomination.

Williamson, who threw her enhance at the back of Senator Bernie Sanders after finishing her marketing campaign previous this 12 months, took to Twitter on Monday to indicate that Buttigieg and Klobuchar should have struck a care for Biden through referencing a trade e-book authored through President Donald Trump.

“Pete and Amy both endorsing Biden tonight. They must’ve read ‘Art of the Deal’ :),” Williamson tweeted.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Buttigieg and Klobuchar for remark.

Biden’s marketing campaign has won momentum from Klobuchar and Buttigieg’s go out. Fox News showed that Klobuchar is anticipated to formally endorse Biden throughout his marketing campaign rally in Texas this night. The Associated Press showed that Buttigieg will do the identical.

“The Klobuchar campaign confirms the senator is flying to Dallas to join Vice President Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the vice president,” Klobuchar marketing campaign press secretary Carlie Waibel stated.

Although 5 applicants nonetheless stay in the race—together with billionaire Michael Bloomberg—strategists say the Democratic race is now a head-to-head matchup between the main innovative and the main reasonable.

“At this point, whether some candidates realize it or not, it’s essentially a two-person race,” Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis informed Newsweek. “It’s really down to Sanders and Biden.”

Biden, who secured a decisive win in South Carolina on Saturday, informed a crowd in Texas on Monday: “As I stand here today because of the minority communities, I am very much alive because of you.”

The former vp’s remarks come hours after former Senate Democratic chief Harry Reid and previous National Security Adviser Susan Rice officially recommended his marketing campaign. “Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency,” Reid stated. “That candidate is Joe Biden.”

“I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President,” Rice introduced in a tweet. “Here he is comforting me on 1/4/17 just after my mother passed away. There is no one kinder, more empathetic and caring than @joebiden. He will lead America with the same deep compassion and decency.”

Marianne Williamson speaks as she endorses Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) throughout a marketing campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on February 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

