Seth Meyers Goes Off on ‘Disgusting’ Donald Trump Jr. for Blaming Coronavirus on Democrats

Last night time, John Oliver unloaded on President Trump and Fox News’ boneheaded responses to the speedy international unfold of coronavirus, which has incorporated pushing numerous conspiracy theories, bold-faced lies, and outright racism on the general public.

And Monday night time, Seth Meyers adopted swimsuit—first throwing to a press convention Trump held on Saturday the place he alleged, “Since the early stages of the foreign outbreak, my administration has taken the most aggressive action in modern history to confront the spread of this disease. We moved very early.”

That, after all, is a lie. “No, you didn’t move quickly! For one thing, you never move quickly—you lumber around the White House lawn in circles like an only child on an Easter egg hunt by himself,” cracked Meyers. “Second, there’s evidence suggesting the virus may have been spreading for weeks [before any action]—a problem worsened, in part, by the fact that we haven’t had widespread national testing.”

When coronavirus first hit China and Europe, Trump again and again claimed in rallies and speeches “hopefully it’s all going to be great,” and that the virus would magically disappear “by April” because of the nice and cozy climate.

“Somehow, the president is not even the dumbest ‘Donald Trump’ to weigh in on this story, because in case you forgot there’s a second ‘Donald Trump,’ and he had this truly disgusting thing to say on Friday,” Meyers defined.

Yes, on Friday, Manhattan socialite Donald Trump Jr. known as in to Fox & Friends—or Trump Pravda—and ranted about coronavirus, blaming the Democrats for come what may weaponizing it in opposition to his daddy (even if Trump and his allies have again and again politicized the virus by way of claiming, with no shred of proof, that the Democrats are happy it’s right here).

“Anything they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will. For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” mentioned Trump Jr.

“Jesus. Someone is desperately trying to get their father to love them,” mentioned Meyers, sooner than imitating Don Jr.: “I’m doing this so my father will hug and kiss me like that goddamn flag. I’m sorry I don’t have stars and stripes, Dad!”