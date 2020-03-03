Robinhood trading app remains down for a second day
Latest posts by admin (see all)
For the second day in a row, buyers who use the Robinhood app to shop for and promote shares had been not able to behavior trades.
The corporate, which reported a “major outage” on Monday used to be down once more Tuesday morning, following information the Federal Reserve minimize its benchmark rate of interest by way of a half-point, the most important aid in 12 years.
At 11:35 a.m. ET, the corporate stated “partial service” were restored, an improve shape the “system-wide outage” the corporate introduced by the use of its website online at 10:00 a.m. ET.
But customers who attempted to e-mail the corporate to deal with the outage had been not able to, as the corporate’s e-mail improve formulation remains down as smartly.
The crash comes after Robinhood introduced Monday night time that it used to be “back up and running” after lacking all of the trading day, when the inventory marketplace noticed the most important one-day good points in its historical past.
Robinhood has been a fashionable device for millennial traders, because of its commission-free coverage and openness to cryptocurrencies. The corporate has no longer given a reason why for both of the outages, regardless that one conceivable purpose is a surge in business quantity as traders develop extra interested in the coronavirus outbreak.
More must-read tales from Fortune:
—Coronavirus spreads to a up to now wholesome sector: company profits
—A Fed price minimize gained’t treatment what’s sick the inventory marketplace
—How firms like Ernst & Young are going to extremes to keep away from infections
—These towns have probably the most jobs with six-figure salaries
—Credit Karma used to be received moderately than pursuing an IPO. Will extra firms observe go well with in 2020?
Subscribe to Fortune’s Bull Sheet for no-nonsense finance information and research day by day.