Robinhood trading app remains down for a second day





For the second day in a row, buyers who use the Robinhood app to shop for and promote shares had been not able to behavior trades.

The corporate, which reported a “major outage” on Monday used to be down once more Tuesday morning, following information the Federal Reserve minimize its benchmark rate of interest by way of a half-point, the most important aid in 12 years.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the corporate stated “partial service” were restored, an improve shape the “system-wide outage” the corporate introduced by the use of its website online at 10:00 a.m. ET.

But customers who attempted to e-mail the corporate to deal with the outage had been not able to, as the corporate’s e-mail improve formulation remains down as smartly.

The crash comes after Robinhood introduced Monday night time that it used to be “back up and running” after lacking all of the trading day, when the inventory marketplace noticed the most important one-day good points in its historical past.

Robinhood has been a fashionable device for millennial traders, because of its commission-free coverage and openness to cryptocurrencies. The corporate has no longer given a reason why for both of the outages, regardless that one conceivable purpose is a surge in business quantity as traders develop extra interested in the coronavirus outbreak.

Even regardless that the issue used to be partly resolved inside of a couple of hours, a second day of outages seemed to be trying out the goodwill of the corporate’s buyer base. Chris Morris

Well I'll need to admit, I'm a sucker. I calmed down remaining evening in regards to the #robinhood outage, and used to be in a position to present them some other likelihood. Behold, we're 30 mins in nowadays and it's down once more. Fool me as soon as, disgrace on you. Fool me two times, disgrace on me.

I'm out#RobinHooddown — Quinton Thurmond (@QuintonThurmond) March 3, 2020

#robinhood app is again at it once more nowadays. Thanks a lot. pic.twitter.com/2EK6uhqYC2 — Dennis (@Dennis_Beezy) March 3, 2020

Robinhood totally blowing up their $eight billion valuation with two instantly days of outages #robinhoodoutage #robinhood pic.twitter.com/CdG6ZN2FJy — RogueStoolie (@RogueStoolie) March 3, 2020

Me looking to get Robinhood to position my order. #robinhoodoutage pic.twitter.com/WX9YYiBcnc — Missplaced (@MuddledPuzzle) March 3, 2020

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Coronavirus spreads to a up to now wholesome sector: company profits

—A Fed price minimize gained’t treatment what’s sick the inventory marketplace

—How firms like Ernst & Young are going to extremes to keep away from infections

—These towns have probably the most jobs with six-figure salaries

—Credit Karma used to be received moderately than pursuing an IPO. Will extra firms observe go well with in 2020?

Subscribe to Fortune’s Bull Sheet for no-nonsense finance information and research day by day.









Source link