‘Morning Joe’ Indignant About Chris Matthews Exit, Calls It ‘Disturbing’ Win for ‘Cancel Culture’

The day after veteran MSNBC host Chris Matthews impulsively introduced his retirement Monday evening following a sequence of on-air screw-u.s.and accusations he made sexually beside the point feedback to feminine visitors, the denizens of MSNBC’s Morning Joe expressed anger and indignation that their colleague used to be reputedly compelled out.

Calling it a “moving, moving night,” co-host Joe Scarborough praised Steve Kornacki—who used to be left surprised and speechless when taking up for Matthews on Monday evening—for paying the Hardball host the “highest compliment” via labeling him the “most human TV personality” he’d ever recognized.

“He was a former Capitol Hill cop who always wore his heart on his sleeve and through the years it occasionally got [Tip O’Neill]’s favorite guy, Tip’s go-to guy in trouble,” Scarborough persevered. “But you know what? It also made Chris Matthews a beloved figure and made his show Hardball a political institution that I think, more than any other show over the past quarter-century, defined our political times.”

Scarborough went on to wonder whether Matthews, who had not too long ago come below fireplace now not simply for allegations of sexism and harassment but additionally for regrettable feedback in regards to the Democratic number one, used to be responsible of being “all too human.”

“Yeah. I guess so, but those of us still playing or reporting on the Hardball of politics could stand a bit more of this humanity these days,” he added as his spouse and co-host Mika Brzezinski started tearing up. “Even if it sometimes reveals our flaws, disposes or weaknesses and, yes, even shows our blind spots. Chris gave us his all every night, and that’s why we were wiping tears from our eyes last night.”

After Kornacki introduced up some ideas, Brzezinski jumped in to bemoan the “so-called cancel culture” that she believes took Matthews down.

“As a woman, I want to say this, I loved working with Chris Matthews,” she mentioned. “I really enjoyed being his colleague. And I really, I understand the important changes around this so-called cancel culture. They’re important, they’re hard, they’re painful, and in many cases they are necessary.”

“I do wonder at this point, though, as we move forward and we look at this and what happened here, if there might be a better way for all of us in the future,” Brzezinski added. “Where we work through this and get to a better place. For now, I’ll just say I’ll miss him every night at 7 p.m., but I remain his friend.”

Later within the phase, Scarborough became to common Morning Joe contributor Mike Barnicle, who looked as if it would blast the community for bowing to force on Matthews and pushing for his ouster.

“The thing that I fear most, Joe, about what happened yesterday, Chris’ resignation, is it opens the door to an element in our future that I find disturbing,” he grumbled. “No matter how valid the complaints were about Chris there’s a sense of easy outrage in this country that is fed largely by Twitter sometimes, and the outrage quickly becomes toxic, and that toxic outrage has the opportunity, the chance and often results in something that we saw last night—Chris’ resignation.”

Barnicle then reputedly indicated that Matthews could be welcome as a visitor on Morning Joe one day.

“As I said, again, I’m going to say it again. Chris is not going anywhere,” he added. “He’s resigned from his submit at Hardball however he’s going to be round, however we will have to consider what came about to him and consider the response to what he’s charged with having stated or performed, and it might occur to you. It may just occur to all folks. It may just occur anyplace. So let’s pump the brakes at the simply acquired outrage and reside our lives.”

This isn’t the primary time that the Morning Joe group has rallied round a member of the cable-news outdated guard being kicked to the curb amid misconduct accusations. After disgraced pundit and Morning Joe fixture Mark Halperin used to be fired via NBC News in October 2017, following allegations of sexual harassment and groping, Brzezinski and Scarborough tried to lend a hand Halperin in his rehabilitation marketing campaign.