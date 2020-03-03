Monster ‘slaughtered his pregnant ex-girlfriend so new lover wouldn’t know he’d fathered a child with another girl’





A MAN is on trial for killing his eight-month-pregnant ex-girlfriend as a result of he didn’t need his new like to know he had fathered a child with another girl.

The 28-year-old guy is believed to have performed the brutal assault after he didn’t get his ex to have an abortion.

Henry Alberto Salazar Burgos is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Lilian Beatriz Mendez Ramirez, 26, as a result of he sought after to cover her being pregnant.

Lilian’s frame was once reportedly discovered between the districts of Olocuilta and Miramar within the house of La Paz in southern El Salvador.

According to a spokesperson for the lawyer normal’s place of work, Mr Burgos met Lilian on October 20 in 2017 and drove her out of the capital San Salvador.

He then allegedly killed her and dumped the frame earlier than using again to the capital town.

Local media mentioned the suspect sought after Lilian to go through an abortion regardless of being 8 months pregnant and when she refused, he killed her.

Prosecutor Douglas Melendez advised native media: “The guy didn’t need his female friend to know so this is the reason they travelled by way of automobile when he killed her.

“He strangled her and he dumped the body between Olocuilta and Miramar.”

Mr Burgos was once reportedly arrested on May 29 in 2018.

During the continued trial, prosecutors equipped proof that the defendant drove to the positioning the place the sufferer’s frame was once discovered.

Local media mentioned the prosecution’s group has summoned the sufferer’s buddies, family members and co-workers in addition to the police officer who discovered the frame.

An skilled who studied the realm’s CCTV pictures which presentations the homicide, may also testify.

Mr Burgos is reportedly charged with irritated femicide and compelled abortion.

He may just face between 50 and 60 years in jail.

