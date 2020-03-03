Meghan McCain Defends Chris Matthews on ‘The View’: He ‘Deserved Better’

The View hosts had been torn about what to make of Chris Matthews’ abrupt departure from MSNBC Monday night time.

On one aspect used to be Joy Behar, who, regardless of non-public affection for Matthews and his long-running display Hardball, felt it used to be time. Matthews described his arguable habits as “complimenting” ladies, however Behar didn’t see it that approach. Among the ladies he “flirted” with on air previously is present Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “He said, ‘You’re one of God’s gifts to men in this country,’” she mentioned. “Oh, please. Laura Ingraham?”

“Shut up, Chris!” Behar added. “You’re out now, goodbye.” As a lot as she loved his display, she mentioned, “It’s enough with these old guys and their stupid remarks.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Meghan McCain had a unique take.

“He’s, like, 75. He’s a lion of cable news,” McCain mentioned, explaining that she “grew up watching him” and that his display used to be nonetheless one of the vital handiest issues she would watch on MSNBC. “I love him,” she persevered. “And to reduce his entire career to this segment yesterday made me really sad, because I thought he deserved a better send-off than that.”

“That doesn’t mean his behavior should be absolved or he should not apologize,” McCain mentioned, “but there’s a lot of people at NBC that have done a lot of crap.” She pointed to the higher-u.s.on the community like NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack who allegedly helped kill Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein tale and secure Matt Lauer from sexual-misconduct allegations.

McCain also known as out common Morning Joe contributor Mark Halperin, who allegedly “put his erect penis on a woman’s shoulder” and present anchor Brian Williams, who used to be demoted for what she known as “stolen valor.”

“There’s a lot of people at NBC that have done a lot of bad, dirty things,” McCain added, seeming to make the purpose that in the event that they haven’t been held responsible then neither will have to Matthews.

When Whoopi Goldberg, who has a historical past of protecting sexual predators, started to push aside Matthews’ habits because of his age, Sunny Hostin jumped in with, “It doesn’t make it OK.”

“No, it doesn’t make it OK, but you have to understand when you grow up in this idea of somebody saying, ‘Oh, your butt looks good,’ it’s, like, ‘Oh, thanks.’ It just is what it was,” Goldberg mentioned, urging audience to “watch Mad Men” to peer how tradition used to be again then.

“We never heard those comments from Walter Cronkite,” Behar identified. “I’m just saying, there are men who didn’t do it.”