Manhattan Republican Party Chair ‘Thrilled’ to Have Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Registered as Republicans in NYC

The Manhattan Republican Party chair has welcomed White House senior consultant Jared Kushner and his spouse Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior consultant to President Donald Trump, to the celebration after the primary daughter mentioned she is now a “proud Trump Republican.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Ivanka and Jared into our vibrant Manhattan Republican Party. I am a huge fan of our great President and having two more of his family members in our party will energize our base even more as we continue to grow our party in Manhattan,” Andrea Catsimatidis Chair of the Manhattan Republican Party instructed Newsweek on Monday.

The couple have been registered Democrats for years and have donated to Democratic applicants in their house state of New York. The first daughter registered with the New York City Board of Elections as a Republican earlier than the 2018 midterm elections.

“I am a proud Trump Republican,” Ivanka Trump instructed the New York Times Monday. “I believe he’s broadened the reach of the Republican Party, which is really important to me.”

In December, Kushner instructed journalists, “I was not a Republican. Now I’m a Republican. I think the Republican Party is growing now that people like me feel comfortable being part of it.”

Trump instructed the Times that she has a tendency to “agree more with the more conservative viewpoint more often than where the Democrats are today,” including “no one person or party has a monopoly on good ideas.”

Trump made few appearances on her father’s behalf all through the 2016 presidential election. Things have modified this time round. With the president’s 2020 re-election marketing campaign in complete swing, Trump is scheduled to seem at fundraising occasions for her father in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and New York.

She instructed the Times that she “prided herself on being able to raise more money during a one-hour breakfast meeting than the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates.” In Houston, Trump reportedly raised $2 million in 45 mins. She known as the feat “record-shattering.”

In a contemporary look at CPAC, Trump touted her father’s accomplishments, together with strides made to lend a hand girls in the paintings drive. “Of all the new jobs added [last year], 72 percent of them went to women,” Trump mentioned. “Averages wages increased by [3.1] percent for women in this administration versus a little under 2 percent at the expansion period of the previous administration. So women are winning.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner stroll to Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, October 30, 2018

Saul Loeb/AFP by the use of Getty Images