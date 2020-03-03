KFC Is Looking for a Professional ‘Finger Licker’ to Feature in Its Next Campaign

KFC is having a look to rent a “finger lickin'” type to function on billboards and in eating places around the U.Okay. and Ireland.

On Friday, KFC tweeted: “Have you ever caught yourself licking your fingers and thought to yourself ‘I’d look decent doing that on a billboard’? Well friend, have we got a job opportunity for you. Tweet us with #kfcfryerme one good reason why we should hire you to be our next finger lickin’ model!”

— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 27, 2020

In a graphic connected to the tweet, KFC stated: “There’s room in the coop… we are looking out for KFC’s largest fan to be the face of our subsequent marketing campaign and finger lick their approach to reputation.

“KFC [is] at the hunt for a skilled finger licker! Yes – one clucky fan gets the danger to tuck into a few of Kentucky’s greatest, winging their approach to stardom because the face of the rooster legend’s newest marketing campaign. The profitable KFC gourmand will participate in an unique photoshoot showcasing their greatest finger lickin’ abilities.”

To input, U.Okay.- and Ireland-based KFC lovers have to tweet, in not more than 280 characters, a explanation why they must be selected for the one-day “finger lickin-ternship.”

Matt Cardy/Getty

In a follow-up tweet, KFC requested their Twitter fans: “For the love of God; please keep it PG.”

Fans were tweeting unique submissions, equivalent to Twitter consumer @chloesimonxo who shared a photograph of a couple dressed in KFC aprons and stated: “I spent all day making these. I still have them available upon request. The theme was: dress as your favorite thing. Says it all.”

Twitter consumer @StatmanJoey stated: “Good morning KFC. I am writing today to you to apply for your professional taster position. I would just like to say I base my entire life on you. I have ordered KFC 45 times in the last 12 months. (Not counting walk-ins.) I am very qualified for this,” along side receipts of KFC purchases.

Good morning KFC. I’m writing lately to you to follow for your skilled taster place.

I’d identical to to say I base my complete lifestyles on you.

I’ve ordered KFC 45 instances in the ultimate 12 months. (Not counting walk-ins.)

I’m very certified for this.#kfcfryerme @KFC_UKI %.twitter.com/9Oz4Go3BYp

— Joey ð  (@StatmanJoey) February 28, 2020

The winner of the KFC Fryer Me festival will win a one-day revel in at KFC’s Innovation Kitchen adopted by way of a photoshoot in a within sight KFC eating place. An symbol from the shoot will then be displayed in the winner’s fatherland and a minimum of one KFC eating place, together with the eating place in their house.

The KFC fan who best possible proves their finger-licking skills won’t handiest have their face seem on a billboard, however they’re going to even be awarded £150, which is roughly $190.

The festival closes on March eight and the winner will likely be notified inside 5 days, so it should not be too lengthy till one fortunate KFC fan will see themselves because the face in their favourite fast-food chain’s newest marketing campaign.