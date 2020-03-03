Husband locks wife in bathroom after fearing she’d caught coronavirus





A MAN was once so determined to not catch the coronavirus he locked his wife in the bathroom over fears she had caught the fatal illness.

The Lithuanian girl needed to telephone police for lend a hand after her germaphobic husband held her captive.

The guy determined to pressure his wife into quarantine in their condominium in Vilnius, Lithuania after finding she had met a Chinese girl who had traveled to Italy which has been worst-hit by means of the coronavirus in Europe.

He claimed to were performing at the recommendation of medics when he locked her in the bathroom.

According to the Mirror, police stated he have been “consulting on the phone with doctors” on the right way to steer clear of an infection.

As a precaution, the lady was once examined for COVID-19 and was once discovered to be transparent of the fatal illness.

Despite being held captive by means of her over-cautious husband, the lady declined to press fees.

Lithuania’s well being ministry showed the rustic’s first reported case of coronavirus on Friday.

The virus first seemed in Wuhan, China in December remaining yr however the fatal illness has unfold around the globe with circumstances in the USA, South America, Australia and the Middle East.

Italy’s has 2,036 showed circumstances of the coronavirus whilst 52 other folks have died from the illness.

The area of Lombardy have been hit the worst with 38 deaths, whilst there also are circumstances close to Milan and Veneto close to Venice.

Today the NHS declared its perfect degree emergency because the choice of coronavirus circumstances hit 51.

The information comes hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson published his “battle plan” to kill of the fatal malicious program in the United Kingdom.

Services may well be decreased as a part of the NHS struggle plan.

Band of England governor Mark Carney warned that the industrial surprise from the virus may “prove large”.

