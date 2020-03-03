How To Track Super Tuesday Results

Democratic presidential applicants Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and previous Vice President Joe Biden talk right through a damage on the Democratic presidential number one debate on the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Win McNamee/Getty

All eyes are on Super Tuesday the place polls indicated that both Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders or Vice President Joe Biden will take house the vast majority of delegates up for grabs forward of the Democratic Party’s nationwide conference this summer season.

Super Tuesday will see 14 states and American Samoa dangle contests for the race to grow to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2020 normal election, allocating one-third of Democratic delegates – 1,344 – in an afternoon. FiveThirtyEight forecasts that each Biden and Sanders will each and every have over 500 delegates following Super Tuesday. Sanders recently leads with 60 delegates and Biden is a detailed 2d with 54. To download the bulk and obtain the nomination, a candidate wishes 1,991 delegates.

The earliest ballot closings can be in Virginia and Vermont at 7 p.m. ET with the overall polls ultimate in California at 11 p.m. ET. Results for all contests will also be discovered at CBS News, CNN, USA Today, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

State/county elections workplaces may also submit Super Tuesday number one effects on their respective web pages. These are the state web pages for the Super Tuesday states with essentially the most delegates up for grabs: Find California effects right here, Texas effects right here, North Carolina effects right here, Virginia effects right here, and Massachusetts effects right here.

Sanders’ largest haul of delegates will most probably come from California, which has through a long way essentially the most delegates up for grabs at 415. The Vermont senator used to be primed to take a huge delegate lead on account of his common give a boost to within the state sooner than the new shake-up within the presidential race. Last week, a UC Berkeley IGS ballot of three,000 most probably electorate discovered that Sanders had 34 p.c of voter give a boost to within the state, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 proportion issues. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren used to be the one different candidate above the 15 p.c threshold important to obtain delegates with 17 p.c. Biden gained eight p.c of give a boost to.

An Emerson ballot of 542 most probably electorate launched Sunday discovered that Sanders now has 38 p.c of voter give a boost to in California, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 p.c. Biden gained 21 p.c of give a boost to, Warren 16 p.c and Bloomberg 11 p.c.

Biden’s decisive victory in South Carolina on Saturday has reinvigorated the previous vice chairman’s marketing campaign. Since Saturday, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar have dropped out of the race and counseled Biden, turning the principle season right into a four-person race between Sanders, Biden, Warren and previous New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Warren recently has 8 delegates from the 4 earlier contests whilst Bloomberg is making his first look on ballots on Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday has confirmed to be a litmus take a look at for deciding who the eventual Democratic nominee can be since 1984. The closing Super Tuesday Democratic winner used to be Hillary Clinton, who changed into the Democratic presidential nominee and in the long run misplaced to then-candidate Donald Trump within the 2016 normal election.